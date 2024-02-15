Where to Find Presidents Day Brunch Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Looking for a brunch spot on President’s Day (February 20)? Here are 20 places for Monday mimosas, dim sum, and more.

1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Annandale

This Chinese spot has the best dim sum in DC and offers savory pastries like a sesame biscuit with sliced beef, noodle dishes, and soups. Stop by for brunch starting at 11:30 AM.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Starting at 11 AM, this nautical-themed Silver Spring restaurant will serve items like Texas brisket hash, French toast with maple syrup, and cornmeal-crusted fried oysters with Old Bay tartar sauce. Try the Wicked Good Morning cocktail, a mix of almond cream and cinnamon-infused whiskey.

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

From 10 AM to 3 PM, pair your Aperol spritzes with Astro doughnuts and warm cinnamon rolls at this Shirlington hangout. On the savory side, there’s a buffalo-chicken-and-waffle sandwich and a steak-and-egg cheesesteak.

99 District Sq., SW; 20 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Both locations of this bistro— at the Wharf and in Capitol Hill—will feature French-accented brunch dishes like vol-au-vent with mushrooms and comte, or a Paris-Brest “bagel” with smoked salmon. Sparkling drinks include bellinis, French 75s, and kir royales.

3251 Prospect St., NW

This Georgetown French place will host brunch from a leisurely 11 AM to 4 PM. Dishes include eggs benedict with thyme-rosemary ham; chicken paillard with shallot-chive salsa fresca; and escargots with spiced pumpkin seeds and creme fraiche. Share a mimosa kit—a bottle of sparkling wine served with fresh juices—for $39.95.

900 F St., NW

This pretty dining room at the Riggs hotel is serving its usual breakfast from 7 to 11 AM. Start the day with cold-pressed juices, a goat cheese omelet, or Greek yogurt with granola.

476 K St., NW

Chef Richard Sandoval’s Mexican restaurant and mezcaleria in Mount Vernon Triangle will turn out brunch from 10 AM to 3 PM. Bottomless food and cocktails are $65 per person (unlimited food only is $40 per person). The menu includes guacamole with bacon and pickled chilies; carnitas tacos; and enfrijochiladas—scrambled eggs with black-bean sauce, pork chorizo, and pico de gallo.

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All Farmers Restaurant Group eateries serve brunch on weekday holidays. Menus vary by location, but you can expect breakfast staples like cheddar grits, eggs benedict, and buttermilk pancakes.

1847 Columbia Rd., NW

From 10 AM to 3 PM, this Adams Morgan bistro will serve daytime cocktails like the Pompagne, a blend of housemade pomegranate syrup and champagne (you can get 90 minutes of bottomless drinks for $29), alongside dishes like rosewater-cardamom pancakes and an Afghan riff on a frittata.

1501 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

This all-day brunch spot in Del Ray slings dishes like a vegan breakfast burrito with black bean purée; masa pancakes; and steak and eggs. Can’t decide between savory and sweet? Go for the cornflake-crusted French toast with crispy chicken.

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

From 10 AM to 3 PM, this downtown Bethesda French restaurant will serve classic Gallic fare like a croque monsieur, quiche Lorraine, and brioche French toast, plus mimosas and bellinis.

3155 Mount Pleasant St., NW

This Filipino favorite is dishing out brunch from 10 AM to 3 PM. Check out dishes like fried red snapper with tomato salad; a spicy adobo fried chicken breakfast sandwich; ube pancakes; and lechon kawali with macapuno syrup.

501 Florida Ave NW

LeDroit Park’s all-day-cafe is serving breakfast from 10 AM to 1 PM. It’s best known for its morning arepas with egg and avocado, its guava-filled pastries, and its coffee drinks.

1250 Fifth St., NE

From 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, this Union Market area steakhouse will turn out comfort food like a bodega-style bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, a Denver omelet, and one of the city’s best avocado toasts. Add on a side of thick-cut heritage bacon or pork sausage, and sip on Limencello spritzes or bloodies.

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

This California-themed eatery at Pike & Rose has plenty of vegetarian options, such as roast-veggie hash, a vegan breakfast burrito, and blueberry pancakes. It’ll serve its brunch menu from 10 AM to 3 PM.

2117 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Enrique Limardo’s new modern diner at National Landing features creations like avocado bocconcini toast with egg yolk cream, a tomato-and-ricotta tart, shakshuka with queso fundido, and a cocktail riff on cornflakes.

1207 Ninth St. NW

Shaw’s neighborhood bistro and bar serves brunch every day until 3:45 PM. Grab avocado toast and loaded breakfast biscuits, and wash it all down with an iced matcha latte. Finish with Basque cheesecake or apple pie à la mode.

1028 N. Garfield St., Arlington

Known for its all day breakfast staples, this Arlington dinette turns doughnuts into French toast and features breakfast poutine with sausage gravy and fried eggs.