3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.
1
A DC condo
Price: $699,000
Where: 14 P St., NW, Unit 404
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2
Condo Fee: $148 monthly
Listing Agent: Jennifer Smira, Compass
This two-level penthouse, located in 14 P Flats, features a private balcony with views of the Washington Monument. A sliding barn door connects the living room to the main bedroom, as well as a full bathroom. The second floor comes with a primary suite, en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.
2
A Hyattsville Victorian
Price: $700,000
Where: 6000 44th Ave., Hyattsville
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2
Lot Size: 0.17 acre
Listing Agent: Fernando Meija, Samson Properties
This Victorian is on a corner lot, featuring a wrap-around front porch. The 1924 house was recently renovated and has an updated kitchen and refreshed bathrooms. The upper-level has a bonus room that could be used as a home office.
3
An Arlington Colonial
Price: $2.35 million
Where: 3409 N. Albemarle St., Arlington
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/4.5
Lot Size: 0.42
Listing Agent: Karen Close, Century 21 Millennium
Located in Country Club Hills, this Colonial comes with two patios, a main-level sunroom and private English garden. The house, originally built in 1950, has been renovated and expanded to fit the needs of a modern family. It also features a two-car garage, walk-up attic and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.