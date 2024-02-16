3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

A DC condo

Price: $699,000

Where: 14 P St., NW, Unit 404

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

Condo Fee: $148 monthly

Listing Agent: Jennifer Smira, Compass

This two-level penthouse, located in 14 P Flats, features a private balcony with views of the Washington Monument. A sliding barn door connects the living room to the main bedroom, as well as a full bathroom. The second floor comes with a primary suite, en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

2

A Hyattsville Victorian

Price: $700,000

Where: 6000 44th Ave., Hyattsville

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot Size: 0.17 acre

Listing Agent: Fernando Meija, Samson Properties

This Victorian is on a corner lot, featuring a wrap-around front porch. The 1924 house was recently renovated and has an updated kitchen and refreshed bathrooms. The upper-level has a bonus room that could be used as a home office.

3

An Arlington Colonial

Price: $2.35 million

Where: 3409 N. Albemarle St., Arlington

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/4.5

Lot Size: 0.42

Listing Agent: Karen Close, Century 21 Millennium

Located in Country Club Hills, this Colonial comes with two patios, a main-level sunroom and private English garden. The house, originally built in 1950, has been renovated and expanded to fit the needs of a modern family. It also features a two-car garage, walk-up attic and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.