Discover the epitome of luxury living at Rainwater Run, Oakton, VA with The Maiden from Craftmark Homes. This exquisite property, priced at $2,299,900, has set a new standard for elegance and design. Showcasing a contemporary stone accented front, handsome black exterior windows, and a spacious 3-car garage, The Maiden’s interest-piquing curb appeal is undeniable.
And its sun-drenched interior will satisfy your anticipation. Fully appointed by a professional interior designer, The Maiden is replete with thoughtful touches and ready for you to add your personal style. Its expansive layout of gracious living spaces promises convenience and comfort for any lifestyle – an incredible Thermador appliance package caters to culinary enthusiasts, and other highlights include a home office and private study, versatile flex rooms, and a den on the lower level with a walk-in closet and full bath.
You are invited to experience The Maiden firsthand on weekend tours from 11 AM to 5 PM at 3553 Orchid Pond Way, Oakton, VA 22124. For more information, please contact Lori Windsor at lwindsor@craftmarkhomes.com, and take your next step towards a life of unparalleled refinement.