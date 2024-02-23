3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

An Eastland Gardens home

Price: $550,000

Where: 4229 Meade St., NE

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot Size: 0.07 acre

Listing Agent: Terrence Brown, Re/Max Allegiance

This 1941 home in the Eastland Gardens neighborhood has an open floor plan that is well suited to entertaining. Its kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a pantry that could be turned into a powder room. The property also has a screened-in back patio, a fenced-in backyard and multi-car parking.

2

A townhouse in Alexandria

Price: $909,000

Where: 5016 Waple Ln., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3.5

HOA Fee: $433 quarterly

Listing Agent: Aaron Seekford, Arlington Realty

This 2,594-square-foot townhome in Cameron Station comes with nine-foot high ceilings, hardwood floors and a recently renovated master bathroom. Its main living area, featuring a kitchen that flows into the living room, is surrounded by windows that bring in natural light. The property also features a deck and brick-paver patio, as well as a two-car garage and storage space.

3

A Garrett Park farmhouse

Price: $2.05 million

Where: 10925 Kenilworth Ave., Garrett Park

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/3.5

Lot Size: 0.47

Listing Agent: Todd Harris, Long & Foster Real Estate

Located in Garrett Park, this 1888 farmhouse mixes its original architectural details with renovated features. Its renovated kitchen comes with a built-in wine rack, pendant lighting, a copper exhaust hood and built-in sound system. The property’s outdoor spaces, including a back porch with an attached gazebo, stone patio and two side porches that lead into the yard, are what set it apart. The home was expanded with a two-level addition 20 years ago. Its second level has a family room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.