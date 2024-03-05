Back in 1980, a photographer named Eric Long was taking pictures of the National Mall at sunset, and a jogging stranger stopped to ask what he was up to. It turned out the man was a darkroom technician at the Smithsonian’s newly formed Office of Printing and Photographic Services, which was looking to hire. Eventually, Long got the gig, and for decades thereafter, he shot all sorts of images for the various museums, especially Air and Space. Long recently announced his retirement, so we asked him to give us a behind-the-scenes look at some notable shots from his career.
Behind the Scenes With an Air and Space Museum Photographer
How’d he get these shots?
THE SETUP
THE SHOT
THE SETUP
THE SHOT
THE SETUP
THE SHOT
