3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

An Alexandria condo

Price: $445,000

Where: 3307 Valley Dr., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1

Condo Fee: $561 monthly

Listing Agent: Tim Tassa and Rita Tassa, Long & Foster Real Estate

This two-level condo near Parkfairfax boasts an open floor plan, new windows and hardwood floors, as well as updated bathrooms. The kitchen has a butcher block island, granite countertops, and dark wood cabinets that extend into the dining room. The two bedrooms on the upper level have large closets with custom organizers. The property also has an outdoor space.

2

A townhouse-style condo in DC

Price: $745,000

Where: 121 T St., NW, Unit 1

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3

Condo Fee: $275 monthly

Listing Agent: Seth Turner, Compass

This townhouse-style condo in Bloomingdale has more than 2,000 square feet spread across its two levels. The kitchen has Shaker-style cabinets and white quartz countertops. The primary suite has an en suite bathroom with a shower, separate soaking tub and walk-in closet. The property also includes a private outdoor deck and a reserved parking space.

3

A Tudor-style home in Chevy Chase

Price: $2.679 million

Where: 102 Oxford St., Chevy Chase

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/4.5

Lot Size: 0.28 acre

Listing Agent: Keene Taylor, Compass

This 1923 home spans four levels and comes with an abundance of private spaces throughout. The main floor has a mudroom, powder room, and a fireplace in the living room. The screened porch can be accessed from the living room. The second level has three bedrooms, including the owner’s suite, and a laundry room. The property has a large lawn, garden and two patios. The shared driveway provides one off-street parking spot.