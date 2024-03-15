3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

A condo in DC

Price: $769,000

Where: 2122 11th St., NW, Unit 4

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

Condo Fee: $498 monthly

Listing Agent: Lauren Longshore, Compass

Located around the corner from U Street, this townhouse-style condo boasts an open floor plan, stretched across 1,193 square feet. The modern unit has high ceilings, hardwood floors and a private balcony. It also comes with a dedicated parking spot in the rear of the building.

2

A historic Old Town Alexandria townhouse

Price: $1.485 million

Where: 307 N. Washington St., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.03 acre

Listing Agent: Lauren Bishop, McEnearney Associates

This 1808 federal-style townhouse epitomizes Old Town Alexandria. The property, which spans three levels, is adorned with a number of original architectural details like wood floors, moldings, and its main staircase. The kitchen has a farmhouse sink, brick radiant-heated floors, and a door leading to the back patio. The library has built-in bookcases. The remodeled bathroom has heated floors. Its front parlor has a fireplace.

3

A Potomac home on a golf course

Price: $4.375 million

Where: 10 Beman Woods Ct., Potomac

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/8

Lot Size: 0.58

Listing Agent: Nancy Itteilag, Washington Fine Properties

This Potomac estate overlooks the 17th and 18th fairways of the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf course, with plenty of views to soak in. The home’s interior has views of the golf course from nearly every room, including its master bedroom, two-story living room, and its mahogany-paneled library. Among the property’s unusual features are its sauna, wet-bar, and game room with a pool table. The three-car garage and circular driveway can park up to 12 cars.