3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.
1
A condo in DC
Price: $769,000
Where: 2122 11th St., NW, Unit 4
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2
Condo Fee: $498 monthly
Listing Agent: Lauren Longshore, Compass
Located around the corner from U Street, this townhouse-style condo boasts an open floor plan, stretched across 1,193 square feet. The modern unit has high ceilings, hardwood floors and a private balcony. It also comes with a dedicated parking spot in the rear of the building.
2
A historic Old Town Alexandria townhouse
Price: $1.485 million
Where: 307 N. Washington St., Alexandria
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3
Lot Size: 0.03 acre
Listing Agent: Lauren Bishop, McEnearney Associates
This 1808 federal-style townhouse epitomizes Old Town Alexandria. The property, which spans three levels, is adorned with a number of original architectural details like wood floors, moldings, and its main staircase. The kitchen has a farmhouse sink, brick radiant-heated floors, and a door leading to the back patio. The library has built-in bookcases. The remodeled bathroom has heated floors. Its front parlor has a fireplace.
3
A Potomac home on a golf course
Price: $4.375 million
Where: 10 Beman Woods Ct., Potomac
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/8
Lot Size: 0.58
Listing Agent: Nancy Itteilag, Washington Fine Properties
This Potomac estate overlooks the 17th and 18th fairways of the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf course, with plenty of views to soak in. The home’s interior has views of the golf course from nearly every room, including its master bedroom, two-story living room, and its mahogany-paneled library. Among the property’s unusual features are its sauna, wet-bar, and game room with a pool table. The three-car garage and circular driveway can park up to 12 cars.