More High-Tech Public Bathrooms Are Coming to DC This Spring

If you don’t know where to go when you need to go, some relief is on the way: High-tech toilet startup Throne Labs is bringing up to ten new public restrooms to DC this spring. The freestanding and free-to-use bathrooms will be in operation until the end of September (with the possibility of an extension) as part of the DC Public Restroom Pilot Program. Lavatories will be open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM.

The DC Council selected the first five locations: Oxon Run Park, H and 8th Sts., NE, near Columba Heights Plaza, near Dupont Circle, and one more somewhere downtown. The public will help determine the placements for up to five more Thrones, submitting location requests through an online form.

The portable latrines can be accessed a few ways. People can scan a QR code that sends a text message to unlock the door, or they log into the mobile app. There, users also see real-time updates on the cleanliness ratings of each nearby location. For those without a phone, Throne Tap Cards are available, used like a SmartTrip card.

“In situations where people have to go and ask for a key or app to get access, it actually dissuades a lot of the people that need the restrooms most,” says Jessica Heinzelman, Throne Labs co-founder and COO. “We feel like we’re striking that balance between accountability and access and allowing us to keep it really clean.”

These are not the porta potties of yore: Once inside the loo, you’ll find a soothing soundscape and fun wallpaper. No-touch technology means the wave of a hand will flush the toilet, run the sink, and open the door to exit. Restrooms are also equipped with ventilation.

Each person is assigned a User ID, which provides data that impacts access and cleanliness—evergreen concerns for public bathrooms. For example, if a location is receiving less visitors than expected, it might be moved to a higher-need area. People are also prompted to leave a cleanliness rating after each use. Heinzelman says about 35 percent of users will leave a rating, which helps Throne Labs figure out how to schedule cleanings, when an immediate cleaning is necessary, or if a biohazard issue requires the restroom to be temporarily locked. If a specific User ID is repeatedly misusing the bathroom or leaving a mess, Throne Labs will restrict their access to the restrooms. However, Heinzelman notes that happens on very limited occasions.

“We actually see that just the use of a unique user ID and an account helps people act more responsibly,” says Heinzelman.

Throne Labs already has a number of petite privies posted around the DC area. In addition to the incoming toilets, there’s one currently in operation at Yards Park, plus more Thrones in Fairfax, Hyattsville, and Mt. Ranier.

