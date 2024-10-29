MAP: Where You Can Go to the Bathroom at Kamala Harris’s DC Rally

Upward of 40,000 people are expected to attend Vice President Kamala Harris’s closing remarks Tuesday evening at the Ellipse—lines are already forming along Constitution Avenue ahead of the speech, which is scheduled to start at 7:15 PM. At least one person will need to use the bathroom, right?

When the whooshing sound of the Blue Wave crashing becomes too much for your bladder to bear, Washingtonian has you covered with this guide to nearby public restrooms.

On the National Mall

While the Mall’s bathroom situation is famously inadequate, there are porta-potties set up across Constitution Avenue from the Ellipse and eight functional public restrooms on the Mall—if you’re able to walk a ways—as well as a handful of toilets nestled inside the Smithsonian museums that don’t require entry tickets, plus the White House Visitor Center. Keep in mind that these facilities will close before Harris takes the stage.

Public bathrooms (open 24 hours):

15th St., NW (by the Washington Monument at 2 15th St., NW)

1515 Independence Ave., SW (by the Sylvan Theater)

15 Home Front Drive (in Ash Woods Park, by the World War II Memorial)

Independence Ave., SW (by the DC War Memorial at 900 Ohio Drive, SW)

Constitution Gardens Path (about halfway between the Vietnam War Memorial and Carp Pond)

100 Daniel French Drive, SW (by the Lincoln and Korean War memorials)

121 W. Basin Drive, SW (by the MLK Memorial)

400 W. Basin Drive, SW (by the FDR Memorial)

Smithsonian museums (closed at 5:30 PM):

National Museum of American History (1300 Constitution Ave., NW)

National Museum of Natural History (10th St. & Constitution Ave., NW)

National Museum of Asian Art (1050 Independence Ave., SW)

Hirshhorn Museum (Independence Ave., SW & 7th St., SW)

White House Visitor Center (closed at 4 PM):

1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Nearby Metro stations

Yes, these Metro stations have restrooms—and should an emergency strike, they’re a reasonable walking distance from the Ellipse:

Federal Triangle

Smithsonian

McPherson Square

Farragut West

Here is an interactive map for all your bathroom needs: