12 Kid-Friendly Easter Events Around DC

Easter is coming—it’s Sunday, March 31st. Here’s where you can find family-friendly egg hunts, Easter Bunny meet-and-greets, and more both this weekend and next.

When: Friday, March 22 to Monday, April 1

Where: 34345 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont

At this Loudoun County farm, kids 10 and younger can hunt for candy-filled eggs, meet pigs and goats, and roast free marshmallows at a campfire. Advance tickets range from $10 to $12 for kids, and $12 to $14 for adults, depending on the day. There is a $2 fee added to tickets bought at the gate, and egg hunts are $7.99 extra per child. On weekends, you can also find an all-you-can-eat Bunny Brunch available at their attached brewery ($25 for adults and $15 for children).

When: Saturday, March 23

Where: 4807 Drexel Rd., College Park

Head to Calvert Park on Saturday for an “eggs-travagant” day, complete with cookies, hot cocoa, and an opportunity to take a picture with Peter Cottontail. Children 10 years old and younger can grab a basket and take part in one of two egg hunts, at 10:30 and 11:30 AM. This event is free and open to the public.

When: March 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, April 1, 6, 7

Where: 22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

Head over to this vast orchard for its annual Easter Festival, which features egg hunts, festive goodie bags for kids 12 and under, and a hayride through a decorated trail. Tickets are $12 if you buy in advance, or $15 at the gate, and tickets on Easter weekend cost an extra $3. There are pony rides and face painting for an additional fee.

When: Starting Saturday, March 23

Where: Multiple locations

You can find a self-guided (and less competitive) approach to Easter egg huns at some Northern Virginia Parks. At Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Bull Run, and Potomac Overlook, kids can pick up a special scavenger hunt sheet, and follow the directions to find “egg stations” throughout the grounds. After completing their sheet, children will be awarded a prize. Tickets are $8 per participating child, and there’s an additional entrance fee at Meadowlark for any adults. Check the park website for the specific dates and times for each location.

When: Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, March31

Where: 10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

This fantasy-themed farm has a full schedule of egg hunts available until Easter, including on weekdays. The hunts are reserved for ages 1 to 6, but children of all ages can enjoy the farm’s petting zoos, rides, and fantastical vibe. Admission to the farm is $8 per person.

When: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24; Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31

Where: 10102 Fingerboard Rd., Ijamsville

For the next two weekends, this Maryland petting farm will host multiple egg hunts, separated by age groups. You’ll also find pig races, free animal feeding, and an Easter Bunny photo-op. General admission tickets are $16, “for ages 2 to 82.”

When: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24; Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Where: 19246 James Monroe Hwy., Leesburg

You’ll find egg hunts for kids ages 1 to 3, 4 to 6, and 7 to 12 for the next two weekends at this exotic animal park. Hunters who can spot the golden egg will earn a prize. Admission also includes live music, free face painting, and open access to the park. Tickets for kids ages 2 to 12 start at $25.95; adults are $17.95. Tickets for children under 2 are $5.

When: Friday, March 29th through Monday, April 1

Where: 2020 O St., NW

Scour 100 hidden rooms in this Dupont mansion and look for special Easter-themed items. Candy will be available for all attendees. and there’s a contest for best Easter bonnet or outfit. Tickets are $50.

When: Saturday, March 30

Where: 312 Park Ave., Falls Church

Children ages 1 through 11 can hunt for eggs at this Easter celebration in Cherry Hill Park. The hunt starts at 10 AM, but you can also find a magic show, arts and crafts projects, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Bunny throughout the day. Entry is free and no registration is required, but egg hunters are encouraged to bring their own basket.

When: Saturday, March 30

Where: 1803 Capital One Dr., Tysons

At this 2.5 acre sky lawn, kids can hunt for eggs, take pictures with the Easter Bunny, or pet a (real) bunny at a petting zoo from 11 AM to 2 PM. Bonus for adults: the retro tiki bar Rhum Roost is serving up festive drinks like Peeps Hot Chocolate. $20 tickets are required for children to participate in the egg hunt, but the rest of the event is free and open to the public.

When: Saturday, March 30

Where: 640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

From Noon to 5 pm, this Brentwood venue is hosting a book fair celebrating Black children’s book authors, along with a few Easter activities. There are storytime sessions featuring local authors throughout the day, and an egg hunt at 2:30 PM. This event is BYOB (bring your own basket). Tickets are $5 per family.

When: Monday, April 1

Where: 3001 Connecticut Ave., NW

On the Monday after Easter, the National Zoo is hosting its annual scavenger hunt, with an educational twist. Kids and families can explore themed stalls and learn about different animals and zoo careers. After the hunt, stick around for different animal demonstrations, including an elephant feeding. This event, and access to the rest of the zoo, is free, but you’ll need to reserve a timed-entry pass before your visit.