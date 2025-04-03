10 Kid-Friendly Easter Events Around the DC Area

Have an egg-cellent time celebrating Easter at a community event this spring. Families can dress in their best pastel attire for photos with the Easter Bunny, search for treats at a neighborhood egg hunt, or meet furry friends at an area farm.

When: April 5

Where: Calvert Park, College Park

Here’s a budget-friendly option for celebrating Easter with family this season. Calvert Park is hosting two morning egg hunts where kids ages 10 and younger can search for prize-stuffed eggs. In addition to the scavenger hunts, guests can sip hot cocoa and coffee, listen to live music, make crafts, and capture the moment with a Peter Cottontail photograph (free).

When: through April 19

Where: Great Country Farms, Bluemont

Kiddos can meet spring chicks and baby goats and pigs while searching for treat-filled eggs at Great Country Farms. This Loudon County outdoor play place offers wagon rides, marshmallow roasting, and photos with a giant Easter egg ($12+ for adults and $10+ for children, $8 additional for egg hunt).

When: April 12-13, 17-19, 21, 26-27

Where: Butler’s Orchard, Germantown

Hop over to Butler’s Orchard for a springtime jamboree called Bunnyland. Along with traditional Easter activities such as egg hunts and goodie baskets, youngsters can ride giant slides, bounce on jump pads, meet farm animals, play corn hole, go on a hayride, and more ($12+ for adults, free for children 12 months and younger).

When: April 13

Where: Shipgarten, Tysons

Little ones can meet the Easter Bunny at Shipgarten’s family festival this month. There will be two bounce houses, playgrounds, face painting, giveaways, food, a magic show by Jake the Great, and a photo booth. Adults can enjoy beer samples. The event is dog-friendly, too (free).

When: through April 30

Where: Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Vienna

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens is hosting a self-guided egg hunt throughout the month of April. At your leisure you can pick up a scavenger hunt sheet, and follow the directions to find giant eggs throughout the grounds. Children complete their sheet by drawing each egg they find, and then submitting it for a prize ($8).

When: April 19

Where: Cherry Hill Park, Falls Church

Bring your own basket to Cherry Hill Park’s kid-friendly Easter egg hunt. The fun begins at 9:15 AM with crafts and games. At 10, there’s an egg hunt followed by a 10:30 magic show with Drew Blue Shoes at the barn. Families can also take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny (free).

When: April 19

Where: The Perch at Capital One Center, Tysons

The Perch is commemorating the holiday with an array of outdoor activities. Participants can go on a Color Fun Run, unwind at goat yoga, take photos in pastel attire with the Easter Bunny, pet baby bunnies, play lawn games, and join a paint-and sip-class ($20+).

When: April 19

Where: Metrobar, Northeast DC

Brentwood’s popular hangout is throwing a Family Funday event where children can participate in a brief egg hunt. The event is combined with a celebration of Black children’s book authors featuring storytime and raffles ($5).

When: April 18-19

Where: Tudor Place, Georgetown

Tudor Place’s springtime tradition returns with a two-day egg hunt and egg roll. This year, kids can roll down the South Lawn, make art, play games, and capture the memories with an Easter Bunny photograph ($10 for adults, $20 for children).

When: April 19

Where: Stead Park, Dupont Circle

Take a selfie with the Easter Bunny, and then munch on snacks with neighbors at Stead Park. This annual community event hosts games with egg prizes, spring crafts, and face painting for everyone to enjoy (free with rsvp).

Join the conversation!