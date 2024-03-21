Where to Get Easter Brunch Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



All brunches are on Easter Sunday, March 31, unless otherwise noted.

1201 24th St., NW

The refined Park Hyatt dining room has a seasonal a la carte menu, plus an Easter-only creation: a plate of duck egg fudge with royal-trumpet-mushroom pudding, potato foam, and caviar.

1906 14th St., NW

Chef Ryan Ratino’s Michelin-starred 14th Street bistro is offering holiday lunch and dinner menus with dishes that nod to tradition. The prix fixe options will run you $95 for lunch and $135 for dinner, with optional wine pairings to add on.

974 Palmer Alley, NW

Chef Amy Brandwein will offer a Roman Easter meal all day. Spring-y a la carte choices include slow-roasted whole lamb, nettle pasta, morel pappardelle, white asparagus brulee, and a lemon shortbread torta. Find reservations here.

Pendry Hotel, 655 Water St., SW

A “champagne garden brunch” takes over this Latin American-inspired Wharf hotel restaurant, running guests $135 per person ($55 for kids under 12). Wander from a prime rib station to a raw bar, then hit the spread of housemade pastries that includes chocolate flower pots, salted caramel brulee, and festive cookies. Unlimited Veuve Clicquot will cost you an additional $90.

1734 N St., NW

The stalwart Dupont Circle Mediterranean spot is honoring both western Easter on March 31 and Orthodox Easter on May 5 with separate a la carte menus. On Easter Sunday, try ricotta-stuffed cassatelle with spring vegetables in roasted-chicken broth, or a heartier lamb mixed grill with Italian cookies for dessert. That same lamb mixed grill, with keftedes, lamb neck, and chops, is available on Greek Easter, with the addition of Hellenic sides like avgolemono soup and, for dessert, Greek cookies.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Najmieh Batmanglij and Chris Morgan’s pretty Persian eatery in Tysons is serving an Easter brunch with unlimited small plates for $45 per person. The kitchen will also whip up Easter-egg-shaped donuts in flavors like rosewater, cardamom, and chocolate.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss’s neo-bistro, our #2 pick on this year’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list, will serve an a la carte Easter lunch that highlights ingredients like eggs (lamb merguez-filled scotch eggs) and carrots (ginger-raisin carrot bread). Find reservations here.

1027 Seventh St., NW

Chef Jeremiah Langhorne will serve a three-course brunch ($40 per person) and dinner ($55 per person) at his inventive, all-day French bistro.

633 D St., NW; 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Two of DC’s top Indian dining rooms are offering an a la carte brunch menu, with dishes like the “egg temptation” (an egg pancake with spiced scrambled egg and a pao bun), and the keema mattar toastie (with spiced lamb, green peas, and curry slaw). Menu options vary at each location, one in West End and the other in Penn Quarter.

3212 Georgia Ave., NW

This Park View wine garden will throw a New Orleans-inspired Bunny Bash party with a full a la carte brunch menu, an Easter egg hunt, a costume contest, and live jazz from Black Masala. Reservations go for $15 per person and include a mimosa or glass of champagne.

2117 Crystal Dr, Arlington

The shiny new restaurant from Seven Reasons Group at National Landing will host its usual brunch on Easter, with items like waffles and corn-cheddar quiche. For the occasion, Surreal also promises a special egg-themed dessert, and an Easter egg hunt in the mini-park that surrounds the restaurant.

124 N Washington St., Falls Church; 1024 King St., Alexandria

This pair of vibrant NoVa Italian eateries are offering identical prix fixe brunch menus for $60 per adult and $25 per kid. Start off with family style deviled eggs, asparagus salad, cream scones, and arancini, then pick from mains like Brussels-sprout-potato frittata, rigatoni bolognese, mushroom tortellini, or bread pudding French toast.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The grand old Beaux-Arts hotel’s annual Easter brunch, held in its ballroom-like dining areas, is a high-end buffet with bottomless mimosas, seafood towers, and a carving station with prime rib, leg of lamb, and salmon with dill. Easter cookies, macarons, and chocolate eggs will be especially appealing to kids, who will also get a visit from the Easter Bunny. Brunch is $195 for adults (it includes bottomless drinks) and $85 for children up to 12.

9201 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring



Celebrate the onset of spring with brunch indoors or out at this garden party-like restaurant in the former Mrs. K’s Tollhouse space. Highlights include spring vegetable shakshuka, challah French toast, and eggs benedict topped with maple bacon, smoked salmon pastrami, duck confit, or mushrooms and kale.