3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.
1
A Falls Church condo
Price: $695,000
Where: 7029 Haycock Rd., Unit 409, Falls Church
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2.5
Condo Fee: $991 monthly
Listing Agent: Patricia Judy, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
This two-level condo, located within Gates of Westfalls, has high ceilings and space to entertain across its 2,000 square feet. The first floor includes an updated primary bedroom with a separate shower and soaking tub, as well as a kitchen with granite countertops and updated appliances. The property also comes equipped with a private patio and garage space for two cars.
2
A townhouse in DC
Price: $1.85 million
Where: 1235 East A St., SE
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2.5
Lot Size: 0.07 acre
Listing Agent: Carl Bender, Compass Real Estate
This Capitol Hill townhouse comes with something rarely found in this neighborhood—a private, heated pool. The kitchen has Moroccan-imported ceramic tiles, a Calacatta quartz island and matte gold fixtures. Other standout features include its 12-foot ceilings, dual closets with a closet system, and a spa-like bath with a separate tub and shower in its primary bedroom. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
3
A contemporary Bethesda home
Price: $3.295 million
Where: 5300 Mohican Rd., Bethesda
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/4.5
Lot Size: 0.54
Listing Agent: Daniel Heider and Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
This glass-covered contemporary home, designed by architect Robert Gurney, is perched on a lot overlooking the Potomac River. The main level features an open living and dining space surrounded on three sides by glass and topped with a butterfly roof. The primary suite is in its own wing with a private office, wood-burning fireplace, spa bath with custom millwork and concrete counters, and a double dressing room. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art media room, sauna, indoor/outdoor hot tub, fully-automated audio-visual suite, and a professional fitness center.