3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

A Falls Church condo

Price: $695,000

Where: 7029 Haycock Rd., Unit 409, Falls Church

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2.5

Condo Fee: $991 monthly

Listing Agent: Patricia Judy, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

This two-level condo, located within Gates of Westfalls, has high ceilings and space to entertain across its 2,000 square feet. The first floor includes an updated primary bedroom with a separate shower and soaking tub, as well as a kitchen with granite countertops and updated appliances. The property also comes equipped with a private patio and garage space for two cars.

2

A townhouse in DC

Price: $1.85 million

Where: 1235 East A St., SE

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2.5

Lot Size: 0.07 acre

Listing Agent: Carl Bender, Compass Real Estate

This Capitol Hill townhouse comes with something rarely found in this neighborhood—a private, heated pool. The kitchen has Moroccan-imported ceramic tiles, a Calacatta quartz island and matte gold fixtures. Other standout features include its 12-foot ceilings, dual closets with a closet system, and a spa-like bath with a separate tub and shower in its primary bedroom. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3

A contemporary Bethesda home

Price: $3.295 million

Where: 5300 Mohican Rd., Bethesda

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/4.5

Lot Size: 0.54

Listing Agent: Daniel Heider and Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This glass-covered contemporary home, designed by architect Robert Gurney, is perched on a lot overlooking the Potomac River. The main level features an open living and dining space surrounded on three sides by glass and topped with a butterfly roof. The primary suite is in its own wing with a private office, wood-burning fireplace, spa bath with custom millwork and concrete counters, and a double dressing room. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art media room, sauna, indoor/outdoor hot tub, fully-automated audio-visual suite, and a professional fitness center.