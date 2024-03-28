Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder, proudly offers this Woodward Fairview home design, a stunning single-family home available for spring 2024 move-in at The Grove at Dominion Hills located at 860 North Madison Street in Arlington, Virginia.
Modern luxury meets elegant design in this stunning open-concept home offering 5 bedrooms, 6-1/2 bathrooms, a full basement, and a 2-car garage, featuring over 5,032 square feet of luxury living space and exceptionally priced at $1,949,950.
Gorgeous designer finishes highlight every room in this home including slate cabinetry and matching granite countertops and backsplash in the gourmet kitchen. Additional highlights include an elevator, bedroom-level laundry room, finished lower level with wet bar and bedroom, and more.
The Grove at Dominion Hills offers a rare opportunity to own an exquisite home in a brand-new community located in a highly desirable area minutes from local shopping, dining, recreation, prestigious schools, and the East Falls Church Metro station.
Click here to view the photo gallery of this new construction home and view the designer appointed features curated by our talented design professionals. Contact the Toll Brothers online sales team at 855-298-0316 to schedule an appointment today.