5 Homes for Sale Around DC With Kitchens We Love

Here are five listings with kitchens that caught our eye this week.

1

A Maryland house on the river

Price: $2.595 million

Where: 515 Lake Shore Dr., Pasadena

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/5.5

Lot Size: 1.9 acre

Listing Agent: Kelly Sim Joyce, Coldwell Banker Realty

This custom-built home, located on the Magothy River, has a kitchen that shines. Stainless steel isn’t just on the appliances but also on the countertops and backsplash. There’s a Subzero freezer, refrigerator, and a pantry with a coffee bar. The backyard has a built-in barbecue and bar.

2

A Dupont Circle rowhouse

Price: $2.995 million

Where: 1836 16th St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/4.5

Lot Size: 0.05 acre

Listing Agent: Sheila Hazzan, Compass Real Estate

The kitchen in this Dupont Circle rowhouse has a tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, Silestone countertops, a Subzero refrigerator, custom range hood, an eight-burner Viking range, two ovens, two dishwashers, a two-zone wine cooler, a built-in seltzer dispenser, bar sink, and a fireplace. The house has a two-car garage.

3

An Arlington contemporary

Price: $3.695 million

Where: 4765 33rd St., N, Arlington

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/7

Lot Size: 0.25 acre

Listing Agent: Afrouz Homayouni, Keller Williams Capital Properties

This Arlington house has a modern kitchen with an array of custom touches. The cabinetry is by Bauformat. The appliances are by Miele. The countertops are by Dekton. The kitchen has a refrigerator, full-size freezer, two wall ovens, two dishwashers, and a coffee maker. There is also a 55-inch 4K smart TV and a white oak peninsula with bar stool seating. The house has Amazon Echo integration throughout to allow easy access to stream music, and to control lighting, temperature, and the security system and cameras.

4

A condo in DC

Price: $5.55 million

Where: 1111 24th St., NW, #93

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3.5

HOA Fee: $3,948 monthly

Listing Agent: Marin Hagen and Sylvia Bergstrom, Coldwell Banker Realty

This condo in the Westlight has undergone a top-to-bottom renovation, including its modern kitchen. The kitchen has a custom onyx island with bar stool seating, top-of-the-line appliances, quartz countertops, and a wall of storage. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide a view of downtown DC. The condo is being sold furnished.

5

A Hamptons-inspired house

Price: $5.9 million

Where: 9819 Newhall Rd., Potomac

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/7

Lot Size: 1.08 acre

Listing Agent: Wendy Banner, Long & Foster Real Estate

This custom-built house has a kitchen that opens to the family room. The kitchen has two large islands, white marble countertops, and Wolf and Subzero appliances. The breakfast area is surrounded by windows. Adjacent to the kitchen is a catering kitchen and a heated, covered terrace with a wood-burning fireplace. The house has an elevator, a ventilated card room, a fitness center, and a three-car garage.