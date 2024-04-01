DC’s most famous ex-intern is promoting workwear from clothing brand Reformation.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This April
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Monica Lewinsky
DC’s most famous ex-intern is promoting workwear from clothing brand Reformation.
L. Louise Lucas
The president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate led the push against the proposed arena deal.
Preben Elnef
Lego has named him to oversee its upcoming new factory in Virginia.
Sydney Vernon
The local artist has an intriguing show at Phillips@THEARK that’s connected to the Phillips Collection’’s great new Bonnard exhibit.
Eivind Bjerke
A salon owner who once did Rosalynn Carter’s dos, he has a memoir called Hair Force One.
Disinvited! GambetDC
The city’s much-maligned sports-betting app has finally been scrapped. FanDuel will now take over.
Photograph of Bjerke courtesy of Eivind Bjerke
Photograph of Lewinsky by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Photograph of Lucas by Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Photograph of Elnef courtesy of LEGO Group
Photograph of Vernon by Daniel Diasgranados
