Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This April

Monica Lewinsky

DC’s most famous ex-intern is promoting workwear from clothing brand Reformation.

L. Louise Lucas

The president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate led the push against the proposed arena deal.

Preben Elnef

Lego has named him to oversee its upcoming new factory in Virginia.

Sydney Vernon

The local artist has an intriguing show at Phillips@THEARK that’s connected to the Phillips Collection’’s great new Bonnard exhibit.

Eivind Bjerke

A salon owner who once did Rosalynn Carter’s dos, he has a memoir called Hair Force One.

Disinvited! GambetDC

The city’s much-maligned sports-betting app has finally been scrapped. FanDuel will now take over.

