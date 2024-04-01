Every 180 seconds, somebody in the U.S. dies of a blood cancer. And in today’s times of uncertainty, patients need support now, more than ever. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) exists to support patients and their families.
Known as one of Washington’s top fundraisers each spring, The Visionaries of the Year (formerly known as the Man & Woman of the Year) campaign is a spirited 10-week fundraising competition in which candidates set out to raise as much money as they can for LLS. This year, 16 extraordinary candidates (below) have taken on the challenge and have set a combined fundraising goal of $3 million. This year’s fundraisers span the Washington D.C. area geographically and professionally, but all have at least one thing in common: a commitment to raising money for blood cancer research, advocacy, and patient services.
The funds raised through Visionaries of the Year are used for:
· Research to advance lifesaving therapies like immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine, which are saving lives today.
· Free blood cancer information, education and support for patients and families.
· National and local advocacy efforts are driving policies that accelerate new treatments and ensure patients have access to care so that they can live longer, healthier lives.
Year after year, individuals from all over the country take on this challenge, although only one will win the coveted title of “Visionary of the Year”. The iconic fundraising campaign embodies the idea that any individual can have an impact on cancer cures with hard work and dedication. Over the past three decades, the campaigns have proven to be about much more than individuals and teams winning a competition — it is about incredible leaders from diverse experiences and backgrounds stepping up and leading others to raise critical funds to end blood cancer.
Two of the candidates are taking on an even bigger challenge as they represent the Washington, D.C. campaign in the 2024 All Star campaign, a fundraising competition among a select group of Visionaries of the Year alumni. All Stars conduct their own campaign with their personal fundraising team. Representing this year are Brian Leigh (Lockheed Martin) and Demitrius Puente (Iron Bow Technologies). The All Star who raises the most funds during the campaign across the country is named the “National Visionaries of the Year All Star”.
The Washington, D.C. campaign kicks off on Thursday, March 28th and winners will be announced at the Grand Finale Gala at The Anthem on Saturday, June 8th.
Are you interested in getting involved? Please contact Sasha Rocke at Sasha.Rocke@lls.org for more information.
Meet our 2024 Visionaries of the Year Candidates:
Brian Leigh, All Star Candidate, Lockheed Martin
Christopher Kilner, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies
Demitrius Puente, All Star Candidate, Iron Bow Technologies
Gil Dussek, Gunnison Consulting Group
Liz Overmann,Orange Theory Fitness/PetWellClinic
Malory Darden, Colossal Contracting, LLC.
Mark Sparger, World In Sign/Asynocrob Corporation
Maurine Fanguy, Accenture Federal Services
Megan Fillinich, L3Harris Technologies
Tara Wood, AHEAD/True Mpowerment For Women
Since its founding in 1949, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion in cutting edge blood cancer research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment. To address the unique concerns of blood cancer patients throughout the pandemic, LLS has amplified its longstanding efforts to provide free information and support to blood cancer patients and their families, while also advocating for policies that will protect patients.
For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork.