Wine Cellars We Love in 5 Homes for Sale Around DC

Here are five listings with wine cellars that caught our eye this week.

1

A condo in DC

Price: $595,000

Where: 1901 Columbia Rd., NW, No. 101

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1

HOA Fee: $616 monthly

Listing Agent: Carrie Carter, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

It’s not every day you find a wine cellar in a DC condo, but this apartment near Adams Morgan has one. The owner turned a foyer closet into wine cellar with shelving for bottles and wine glasses. The temperature-controlled wine cellar can hold 450 bottles. The condo also comes with a private terrace, built-in fish tank, and 100-year-old oak floors reclaimed from Virginia.

2

An Alexandria Colonial

Price: $2.65 million

Where: 3107 Russell Rd., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/5

Lot Size: 0.28 acre

Listing Agent: Janet Price, McEnearney Associates

This 2008 brick Colonial has a wet bar with a kitchenette and an adjacent wine cellar on its above-ground lower level. The wine cellar, which is not temperature controlled, can store 500 bottles. Other amenities include a covered outdoor patio and a screening room. The four-level home has several gas fireplaces, a library, and a living room with a coffered ceiling.

3

A contemporary home in Woodley Park

Price: $3.5 million

Where: 2926 Garfield St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/4.5

Lot Size: 0.15 acre

Listing Agent: Jennifer Knoll, Compass Real Estate

When this 1957 home was renovated two years ago, a wine cellar was added to the first floor. The wine cellar, which is not temperature controlled, can hold 325 bottles on its mahogany shelves. The three-level home also has an elevator, an outdoor pool, private balcony, and a wet bar.

4

A European-inspired Potomac home

Price: $4.5 million

Where: 11408 Highland Farm Ct., Potomac

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8/12.5

Lot Size: 2 acres

Listing Agent: Margie Halem, Compass Real Estate

This home in the Round Hill subdivision of Potomac has no shortage of custom, European-inspired details, including its secluded wine cellar. The all-stone wine grotto, designed by the home’s previous owners, is temperature-controlled and has a table and chairs for tastings. Other amenities include an indoor basketball court, bocce court, sauna, an outdoor swimming pool, and pond.

5

A waterfront estate in Severna Park

Price: $14.995 million

Where: 938 Old County Rd., Severna Park

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/9.5

Lot Size: 20.09 acres

Listing Agent: Day Weitzman and Robert Weitzman, Coldwell Banker Realty

This French-inspired waterfront estate has a stone wine cellar with a tasting room. Hand-hewn beams reclaimed from an 1840 Pennsylvania church frame several wine barrels. The temperature-controlled wine cellar can hold around 1,000 bottles. The property also has a 6,000-square-foot guesthouse with water views, a gazebo, and a covered veranda. The 350-foot pier has four boat-slips and two boat lifts.