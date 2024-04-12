Wine Cellars We Love in 5 Homes for Sale Around DC

Here are five listings with wine cellars that caught our eye this week.
1
A condo in DC
Price: $595,000
Where: 1901 Columbia Rd., NW, No. 101
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1
HOA Fee: $616 monthly
Listing Agent: Carrie Carter, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
It’s not every day you find a wine cellar in a DC condo, but this apartment near Adams Morgan has one. The owner turned a foyer closet into wine cellar with shelving for bottles and wine glasses. The temperature-controlled wine cellar can hold 450 bottles. The condo also comes with a private terrace, built-in fish tank, and 100-year-old oak floors reclaimed from Virginia.
2
An Alexandria Colonial
Price: $2.65 million
Where: 3107 Russell Rd., Alexandria
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/5
Lot Size: 0.28 acre
Listing Agent: Janet Price, McEnearney Associates
This 2008 brick Colonial has a wet bar with a kitchenette and an adjacent wine cellar on its above-ground lower level. The wine cellar, which is not temperature controlled, can store 500 bottles. Other amenities include a covered outdoor patio and a screening room. The four-level home has several gas fireplaces, a library, and a living room with a coffered ceiling.
3
A contemporary home in Woodley Park
Price: $3.5 million
Where: 2926 Garfield St., NW
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/4.5
Lot Size: 0.15 acre
Listing Agent: Jennifer Knoll, Compass Real Estate
When this 1957 home was renovated two years ago, a wine cellar was added to the first floor. The wine cellar, which is not temperature controlled, can hold 325 bottles on its mahogany shelves. The three-level home also has an elevator, an outdoor pool, private balcony, and a wet bar.
4
A European-inspired Potomac home
Price: $4.5 million
Where: 11408 Highland Farm Ct., Potomac
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8/12.5
Lot Size: 2 acres
Listing Agent: Margie Halem, Compass Real Estate
This home in the Round Hill subdivision of Potomac has no shortage of custom, European-inspired details, including its secluded wine cellar. The all-stone wine grotto, designed by the home’s previous owners, is temperature-controlled and has a table and chairs for tastings. Other amenities include an indoor basketball court, bocce court, sauna, an outdoor swimming pool, and pond.
5
A waterfront estate in Severna Park
Price: $14.995 million
Where: 938 Old County Rd., Severna Park
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/9.5
Lot Size: 20.09 acres
Listing Agent: Day Weitzman and Robert Weitzman, Coldwell Banker Realty
This French-inspired waterfront estate has a stone wine cellar with a tasting room. Hand-hewn beams reclaimed from an 1840 Pennsylvania church frame several wine barrels. The temperature-controlled wine cellar can hold around 1,000 bottles. The property also has a 6,000-square-foot guesthouse with water views, a gazebo, and a covered veranda. The 350-foot pier has four boat-slips and two boat lifts.