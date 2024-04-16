Enter the serene enclave of Potomac Chase and discover The Kenmore, ready for move-in this summer! Homesite 125 at 12708 High Meadow Rd, North Potomac, MD, emerges as a paragon of luxury and design, offered at $2,331,840.
A Craftmark Homes masterpiece of over 8,100 sq. ft., this gorgeous home features 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half baths, and the convenience of a 4-car side-load garage. This home is meticulously designed with fully appointed upgrades such as Thermador gourmet appliances, luxury bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout.
Situated on a sprawling homesite over two acres, this estate promises privacy and serenity, all in a vibrant established community in North Potomac. Residents have an array of shopping, dining, and recreation at their fingertips. Just minutes from River Road, the area offers easy access to D.C. and beyond via major transport links, making it ideal for both families and professionals seeking a balance of suburban tranquility and urban accessibility.
Potomac Chase represents a rare chance at a life of distinction and elegance in North Potomac. For more information about this exquisite property, contact Sales Manager Eric Yakuchev at eyakuchev@craftmarkhomes.com (please note, Eric is off Thursdays and Fridays).
View the home tour here.