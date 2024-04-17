Nestled in the serene waterfront location of Gloucester, Virginia, lies Warner Hall – an exquisite and historic estate that has been cherished and well-maintained by the current owners. This distinguished Colonial Greek Revival residence sits proudly on almost 40 acres of land, offering unparalleled access to the captivating waters of the Mobjack and Chesapeake Bays.
As you arrive at the estate, you’re greeted by a grand double foyer and staircase leading to the mansion’s upper levels. The sprawling formal living and dining areas are adorned with classic charm and offer a glimpse into the estate’s rich history, which includes numerous ties to George Washington’s family. A cozy parlor bar and an expansive all-season river porch provide an idyllic backdrop for intimate gatherings and grand celebrations. The property has hosted countless functions over the years, and the memories are endless.
The main residence, circa 1670, boasts a staggering 16,210 sq. ft. of living space, showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship and a rich history. This includes 13 plus bedrooms and bathrooms on 3 total levels. The estate also features an unfinished 3000 sq. ft. dry storage basement, providing ample room for future customization and storage needs.
Adjacent to the main residence, there’s an 8-acre parcel boasting a meticulously restored carriage house at over 4000 sqft of living space. The carriage house features a separate private suite with a kitchen and three bedrooms, adding versatility and comfort to the estate. There are multiple options for this dwelling, and it really helps for your guests or secondary income as an investment property.
Lastly, don’t forget the wonderful River Cottage (Seen Above) at the water’s edge with an open kitchen and family room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy all the water has to offer with a boat lift and a private boat landing for smaller watercraft. Warner Hall has it all, and unlike other rural properties, you are less than 10 minutes from Gloucester proper and all that it has to offer with shopping and dining.
Warner Hall’s convenient location is just 30 minutes from Williamsburg, an hour from Richmond, and three hours from Washington, D.C., providing easy access to urban amenities while offering a secluded sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle. With its unrivaled amenities, rich history, and breathtaking waterfront views, Warner Hall offers a rare opportunity to indulge in the epitome of gracious living on the Virginia coast. This remarkable estate is currently offered at $4,250,000.
