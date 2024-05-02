7 Embassies We’re Excited to Visit This Weekend—Plus A Map of Participating Countries

Put on your walking shoes and pack your wanderlust: More than 55 embassies and cultural centers will open their doors this weekend, as part of Events DC’s annual Around the World Embassy Tour on Saturday, May 4 from 10 AM to 5 PM. While each country has something unique to offer, we’re especially excited to visit these seven:

Sri Lanka

3025 Whitehaven St., NW

Why we’re intrigued: As one of the world’s largest exporters of tea, Sri Lanka will be steeping hot and cold samples of its celebrated Ceylon tea, considered a pillar of the country’s culture, along with free tastings of traditional food. The first 4,000 visitors to the embassy will be able to take a complimentary pack of Ceylon tea home with them. But, before you leave, enjoy live drumming and performances by traditional dancers; try on customary clothing; and peruse a new photographic exhibit showcasing the art, culture, and wildlife of the South Asian island country.

South Korea

2370 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Why we’re intrigued: Fully embracing the theme of this year’s embassy tours—”musical diplomacy”—South Korea is hosting its own K-pop competition at 2 PM on Saturday, during which judges will rank contestants based on their dancing and vocal prowess. Those who win first place in either the performance or vocal categories will take home a trophy and prize worth about $300, and have the chance to participate in the K-pop World Festival finals in Korea, says the Korean Cultural Center. Just be sure to get there early for a good spot—South Korea’s lines can get long.

Kenya

2249 R St., NW

Why we’re intrigued: Carrying on with this year’s theme, Kenya’s diverse musical landscape will be on full display via live music and dance. Discover a variety of the country’s homegrown genres, including boomba, benga, genge, and an array of folk music based on several regional languages. While listening to the beats, sip on free samples of Kenyan tea and coffee—just like its Ethiopian neighbors to the north, Kenya is one of the most popular African nations for a good brew—and check out a small market of traditional textiles, apparel, and home decor for purchase. People can also win gifts from several raffles throughout the day.

United Kingdom

3100 Massachussetts Ave., NW

Why we’re intrigued: Our friends from across the pond are opening the doors to the inside of their embassy for the first time in five years. Stop by for a tour of the newly refurbished ambassador’s residence, which has hosted the likes of Winston Churchill, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the Beatles. Built in 1928, it’s the only U.S. building ever designed by the renowned British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens and has trees planted by members of the royal family its gardens. Rumor has it that Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada, a UK-heritage player, will make an appearance.

Bolivia

3014 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Why we’re intrigued: A Bolivian ceramic artist will be on site transforming clay into art using pre-Columbian techniques. Meanwhile, five other Bolivian artists will present creative works that reuse a more modern material: plastic. Outside, watch more than a dozen—yes, a dozen—Bolivian dance groups in colorful traditional attire. And don’t forget to bring some cash: Local Bolivian restaurants will serve up classic dishes.

Ukraine

2134 Kalorama Rd., NW

Why we’re intrigued: More than two years since Russia launched its brutal war, the cultural pride of Ukraine is as strong as ever. Stop by the Ukraine House in Kalorama for a packed schedule of performances and cooking classes. Starting at 10:30 AM, listen to a musician play folk songs on the bandura, a lute-like Ukrainian instrument, followed by a Ukrainian vocalist, and performances by the Carpathia folk dance ensemble. From 11:30 AM on, visitors can make traditional necklaces with jewelry maker Oleksandra Sienik, learn to paint traditional art, and try cooking up some varenyky (dumplings). You can find a detailed breakdown of the schedule here.

Peru

1700 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Why we’re intrigued: Sip on pisco, Peru’s national spirit, and take a culinary tasting tour of some of the area’s renowned Peruvian restaurants, including Amazonia, Inca Social, and Firenzes gelato. Peruvian artisans from Toro Mata and Qoya Jewels will showcase some of the country’s arts and crafts, and performers will present traditional dances from the Andes and Amazon.

