A true masterpiece, this home is an impeccable showcase with every detail exquisitely imagined and artfully orchestrated by architect Thomas Ahmann, the current owners and local artisans — and completely rebuilt in 2016-2019.
Perfect for daily living as well as easy entertaining, the first floor sets the stage for indoor / outdoor living. Experience the expansive gourmet kitchen, with quartzite Brazilian Fusion countertops, top-of-the-line Miele-Wolf appliances and thoughtful organizational systems. The state-of-the-art folding glass wall effortlessly extends the living space to a spacious deck. A flagstoned area with hot tub leads to the garage, equipped with EV charger. Walk up the spiral staircase to a meticulous roof deck, one of the few on this block. Environmental amenities include an organic garden with raised-beds, a composting system and a smart irrigation system.
Back inside, the most stunning floating staircase, hand-forged by master metalsmith Matthew Harris, anchors the house, creating one extraordinary space. Luxury abound includes custom cabinetry, ambient heated floors, walk-in shower, skylights, smart home electronics, premium art lighting, intricate tile, glass and metal work, and more. Lower level features a 2-bedroom legal rental unit. Located on the most coveted one-way block in Dupont – steps to everything! Inbounds to Ross Elementary School.
Address: 1728 Church Street NW, Washington, DC 20036
Contact:
Meredith Margolis & Jennifer Touchette of Your P&rtners Team at Compass