Best Indoor Plans for a Rainy Weekend in the DC Area

As any Washingtonian knows, sometimes it’s just too dang hot, or humid, or rainy to really enjoy being outside—or maybe it’s all of the above in the same afternoon. No matter the elements, these indoor activities will keep you entertained.

For the Active

Dancing at Glen Echo Park

Just outside of Bethesda, Glen Echo Park offers a litany of dance classes throughout the year, with a mix of styles (blues, waltz) and skill levels. Try out contra, similar to square dancing, on Friday nights in the historic Spanish Ballroom.

Go bowling

The Eleanor may be gone, but there are still plenty of places to bowl in the DMV. Pinstripes has locations in Georgetown and at Pike & Rose, while Bowlero has venues all across the region, from Bethesda and College Park to Tysons and Arlington.

Play mini-golf

Who says you need to be outdoors to hit the links? The Puttery near Capitol One Arena offers a variety of themed courses, from trippy to outdoorsy, while Dupont Circle’s Swingers features two different courses and food from street-style vendors.

Go roller skating

Advertised as the DC region’s only indoor roller-skating rink, the Kraken offers both free-skate opportunities and lessons at its Rhode Island Avenue location. For the less coordinated among us, they have courts for pickleball and table tennis there, too.

For the Artsy

Go to an art exhibit

DC may be expensive, but most of its museums are, quite literally, priceless. This summer, the National Portrait Gallery is offering a photographic tour of Hollywood’s Golden Age; the National Gallery of Art has an exhibit on books and photography; and the American Art Museum is showing the colorful work of mid-century DC painter Alma Thomas.

Get crafty at J Studio

At this Truxton Circle studio, you can create the masterpiece of your dreams with unlimited access to paint, collage materials, and markers and pencils for $30 per person. For $65, you’ll also get canvases and 3D printing.

Show your creativity at Relume’s Craft Cafe

The Capitol Hill clothing and goods store, which celebrates “slow fashion” as opposed to mass production, also lets its patrons flex their creative muscle, with everything from DIY candle-making to create-your-own-jewelry events scheduled this summer.

Sip and Develop

A new twist on the classic “paint and sip,” Sip & Develop—which recently moved from Silver Spring to National Harbor—allows customers to develop film photography the old-school way, with darkrooms available, as well as beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks.

For the Family

Disney’s Encanto Experience

You can get a taste of Disney magic at Tysons Corner Center this summer with CAMP’s immersive Encanto experience. This pop-up in the mall lets visitors go on a self-guided tour of the Madrigal family’s Colombian abode, with secret passageways and live music. Tickets for this weekend (and Monday) start at $34.

Pump It Up Playground

You can still take your kids to a playground on a rainy day at this Alexandria-based venue, which offers inflatable slides and bounce houses. There are open play and ice cream social parties open for $10 per kid; just make sure to register ahead.

SkyZone Indoor Trampolines

Jump, skip, and zip-line at these indoor trampoline parks oriented towards kids and family experiences. The nationwide chain has locations in Sterling, Springfield, Gaithersburg, and Columbia, and also features obstacle courses straight out of Ninja Warrior.

Super Awesome & Amazing at The St James

This massive Springfield venue features everything from a water park to an arcade to obstacle courses designed for the little ones. The entertainment center is open Thursdays through Sundays, with the water park open Saturdays and Sundays.