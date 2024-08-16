More Than 50 Restaurants Are Extending Summer Restaurant Week



DC’s Summer Restaurant Week is technically over on Sunday, August 18–but not so fast! More than 50 restaurants are extending their RW menus for a week or longer.

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Avenue., SE

Both the Shaw and Navy Yard locations of this pizzeria are extending their Restaurant Week brunch ($25) and dinner ($40) menus until Sunday, August 25th.

456 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave, Fairfax

The Italian spot is offering its $40 dinner in Shaw or $55 dinner in the Mosaic District through Sunday, August 25.

1547 Seventh St., NW; 523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

All three locations of this Balkan-inspired restaurant are extending their Restaurant Week through Sunday, August 25th. Brunch is $25 and Dinner is $55.

1940 N St., NW

Try a three-course selection of Greek favorites ($35 for lunch, $65 for dinner) through Friday, August 23rd.

250 Massachusetts Ave., NW

This Spanish-inspired restaurant is serving a $65 prix fixe menu until the end of August.

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Grab Indian-fusion bites at this Foggy Bottom eatery until Sunday, August 25th. The lunch menu is $25 per person, and dinner is $40.

1906 14th St., NW

You can make a Restaurant Week reservation at this French/American bistro until September 1st. There are both three-course ($65) and five-course ($95) options.

403 H St., NE

This Trinidadian spot has a trio of $55 three-course dinner menus to choose from until Sunday, August 25th.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

The North Bethesda location of this Italian restaurant is offering $25 brunch and $40 dinner menus until Sunday, August 25th.

3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

Choose three courses from this American restaurant’s full menu for $35 at lunch or brunch, or $40 at dinner. The offer runs until Sunday, August 25th.

418 Seventh St., NW

Order a $25 lunch or $40 dinner from José Andrés’ Peruvian eatery until Sunday, August 25th.

2440 18th St., NW

Until the end of August, this Adams Morgan spot is offering a seafood-focused dinner menu for $55.

1100 15th St., NW

Grab a $35 brunch or a $55 dinner at this New-Orleans-inspired dining room through Monday, August 26th.

1430 Rhode Island Av e., NW

The Viceroy hotel’s restaurant is offering $55 or $40 dinner menus and a $35 lunch menu until Sunday, August 25th.

300 Seventh St., SE

Find a two-course lunch ($35) or a three-course dinner ($65) at this Capitol Hill spot through Sunday, August 25th.

370 W Broad St., Falls Churc h

Dine on three courses of American eats ($25 for lunch or $40 for dinner) until Sunday, August 25th.

1155 14th St., NW

The lounge at the Hotel Zena is continuing its Restaurant Week menus until Sunday, August 25th. Brunch is $25 and dinner is $40.

1401 Okie St., NE

This Michelin-starred restaurant is offering its $65 Restaurant Week tasting menu until Sunday, August 25th.

1825 14th St., NW

Try three courses of Mediterranean fare ($35 brunch or $55 dinner) until Sunday, August 25th.

3950 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax

There are brunch ($25), lunch ($35), and dinner ($35) options at this Fairfax dining room until Monday, August 26th.

1301 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Head to this sleek French place for $35 lunch or $55 dinner options through the end of August.

1250 H St., NE

This two-story Filipino eatery is extending its Restaurant Week menus through the end of August. In the downstairs cafe, there’s a $35 brunch deal, while the upstairs dining room is serving a three-course dinner menu for $65.

1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 925 13th St., NW

Through Saturday, August 24th, both locations of this fusion eatery (situated near the White House and inside Planet Word) are offering $25 lunch and $40 dinner menus. At Planet Word, guests can upgrade to a $55 dinner.

1124 23rd St., NW

A $75 prix fixe dinner menu is available at this Latin/Mediterranean dining room until Sunday, August 25th.

480 Seventh St., NW

Until Sunday, August 25th, grab a $25 lunch or $40 dinner fromJosé Andrés’s Penn Quarter tapas house.

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Have a three-course brunch ($35) or a four-course dinner ($55) at this mod-Latin spot through Sunday, August 25th.

747 C St., SE

Through Saturday, August 24th, you can order a three-course Italian dinner for $40 per person.

4435 Willard Ave., Chevy Chase

Chef Geoff’s Friendship Heights sibling is serving its Restaurant Week special until Sunday, August 25th. Order three full-size courses from its full menu for $40 at dinner or $35 at lunch or brunch.

3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Try three courses of American fare ($24 for lunch or $40 for dinner) until Sunday, August 25th.

1350 Florida Ave., NW

This Italian spot off 14th Street is celebrating Summer Restaurant Week until Labor Day. For $55, you can get three courses from the regular menu, along with a house drink.

1940 11th St., NW

This indoor/outdoor Shaw hangout has Restaurant Week specials running through Sunday, August 25th. Try brunch for $25, dinner for $40, or a “fancy dinner” for two for $110.

1300 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington

Grab a $25 lunch or $55 dinner at this Arlington brasserie through Sunday, August 25th.

1337 14th St., NW

This upscale Southern newcomer in Logan Circle is extending its $55 dinner offer until Sunday, August 25th.

1630 Columbia Rd., NW

Through Saturday, August 24th, try a $55 three-course Mediterranean menu at this Adams Morgan mezze spot.

1201 K St., NW

The Eaton hotel’s in-house restaurant is extending its Restaurant Week offerings until Sunday, August 25th. Its menus are $35 for lunch or $55 for dinner.

927 F St., NW

Kevin Tien’s buzzy Vietnamese restaurant is extending its $65 Restaurant Week menu until Saturday, August 24th.

465 K St., NW

You can keep ordering the $40 special at this Mount Vernon Triangle sushi bar until Sunday, August 25th.

2317 Calvert St., NW

For the entire month of August, you can choose between two dinner menus at this Woodley Park restaurant—$40 or $55 per person.

1337 11th St., NW

This New American dining room is offering dinner ($55) and brunch ($35) menus until Sunday, August 25th.

1640 Capital One Dr., N., Tysons

A three-course Tex-Mex lineup ($35 for lunch and brunch; $40 or $55 for dinner) is available here until Saturday, August 24th.

5534 Connecticut Ave., NW

This farm-to-table restaurant in Chevy Chase is offering a $55 dinner menu and a $35 brunch menu until Sunday, August 25th.

401 Seventh St., NW

Try three courses of Mexican fare ($25 for lunch, $40 for dinner) at this Penn Quarter restaurant from José Andrés—it’s extending through Sunday, August 25th.

1823 L St., NW

Through Sunday, August 25th, get Peruvian menus at $25 for lunch, $40 or $65 at dinner, and $35 at brunch.

1306 18th St., NW

Order the $40 dinner menu at this chic hangout through Sunday, August 25th.

2401 Columbia Pike., Arlington

Head to this Arlington tapas bar for $25 lunch and $40 dinner specials through Sunday, August 25th.

1190 22nd St., NW

This Spanish-inspired spot from the Seven Reasons Group will serve its $35 brunch and lunch menus and $65 dinner menu through Sunday, August 25th.

79 Potomac Ave., SE; 7284 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Through Saturday, August 24th, this trio of seafood restaurants is offering $35 lunch and $55 dinner specials.

1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Settle in for a Spanish three-course meal ($25 for lunch, $40 for dinner) at this Ballston restaurant through Monday, August 26th.

931 H St., NW

At this modern Latin restaurant from Enrique Limardo, you can try a $35 lunch menu or a $65 dinner menu until Sunday, August 25th.

360 Water St., SE

This Navy Yard locavore destination is extending its $35 brunch, $25 lunch (from pop-up Ampersandwich), and $65 dinner menu until Sunday, August 25th.

2017 14th St., NW

Dig into a three courses of Caribbean fare ($35 for lunch, $55 for dinner) through Sunday, August 25th.

2117 Crystal Dr., Arlington

This leafy restaurant at National Landing has a $55 dinner menu available until Sunday, August 25th.

1776 I St., NW

Order three courses off the regular menu at this long-running Spanish dining room ($25 at lunch or $40 at dinner), until Sunday, August 25th.

924 U St., NW

This U Street taqueria has a takeout-friendly $40 meal until Sunday, August 25th.

707 Sixth St., NW

Try a $55 five-course dinner menu from this Japanese-Italian restaurant through Sunday, August 25th.