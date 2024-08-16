More Than 50 Restaurants Are Extending Summer Restaurant Week

DC’s Summer Restaurant Week is technically over on Sunday, August 18–but not so fast! More than 50 restaurants are extending their RW menus for a week or longer.
All-Purpose
1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Avenue., SE
Both the Shaw and Navy Yard locations of this pizzeria are extending their Restaurant Week brunch ($25) and dinner ($40) menus until Sunday, August 25th.
Alta Strada
456 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave, Fairfax
The Italian spot is offering its $40 dinner in Shaw or $55 dinner in the Mosaic District through Sunday, August 25.
Ambar
1547 Seventh St., NW; 523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
All three locations of this Balkan-inspired restaurant are extending their Restaurant Week through Sunday, August 25th. Brunch is $25 and Dinner is $55.
Balos
1940 N St., NW
Try a three-course selection of Greek favorites ($35 for lunch, $65 for dinner) through Friday, August 23rd.
Bar Spero
250 Massachusetts Ave., NW
This Spanish-inspired restaurant is serving a $65 prix fixe menu until the end of August.
Bindaas
2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Grab Indian-fusion bites at this Foggy Bottom eatery until Sunday, August 25th. The lunch menu is $25 per person, and dinner is $40.
Bresca
1906 14th St., NW
You can make a Restaurant Week reservation at this French/American bistro until September 1st. There are both three-course ($65) and five-course ($95) options.
Cane
403 H St., NE
This Trinidadian spot has a trio of $55 three-course dinner menus to choose from until Sunday, August 25th.
Caruso’s Grocery – Pike & Rose
11820 Trade St., North Bethesda
The North Bethesda location of this Italian restaurant is offering $25 brunch and $40 dinner menus until Sunday, August 25th.
Chef Geoff’s
3201 New Mexico Ave., NW
Choose three courses from this American restaurant’s full menu for $35 at lunch or brunch, or $40 at dinner. The offer runs until Sunday, August 25th.
China Chilcano
418 Seventh St., NW
Order a $25 lunch or $40 dinner from José Andrés’ Peruvian eatery until Sunday, August 25th.
Code Red
2440 18th St., NW
Until the end of August, this Adams Morgan spot is offering a seafood-focused dinner menu for $55.
Dauphine’s
1100 15th St., NW
Grab a $35 brunch or a $55 dinner at this New-Orleans-inspired dining room through Monday, August 26th.
Dovetail
1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW
The Viceroy hotel’s restaurant is offering $55 or $40 dinner menus and a $35 lunch menu until Sunday, August 25th.
The Duck and the Peach
300 Seventh St., SE
Find a two-course lunch ($35) or a three-course dinner ($65) at this Capitol Hill spot through Sunday, August 25th.
The Falls
370 W Broad St., Falls Church
Dine on three courses of American eats ($25 for lunch or $40 for dinner) until Sunday, August 25th.
Figleaf
1155 14th St., NW
The lounge at the Hotel Zena is continuing its Restaurant Week menus until Sunday, August 25th. Brunch is $25 and dinner is $40.
Gravitas
1401 Okie St., NE
This Michelin-starred restaurant is offering its $65 Restaurant Week tasting menu until Sunday, August 25th.
Gypsy Kitchen
1825 14th St., NW
Try three courses of Mediterranean fare ($35 brunch or $55 dinner) until Sunday, August 25th.
Hamrock’s Restaurant
3950 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax
There are brunch ($25), lunch ($35), and dinner ($35) options at this Fairfax dining room until Monday, August 26th.
The Henri
1301 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Head to this sleek French place for $35 lunch or $55 dinner options through the end of August.
Hiraya
1250 H St., NE
This two-story Filipino eatery is extending its Restaurant Week menus through the end of August. In the downstairs cafe, there’s a $35 brunch deal, while the upstairs dining room is serving a three-course dinner menu for $65.
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 925 13th St., NW
Through Saturday, August 24th, both locations of this fusion eatery (situated near the White House and inside Planet Word) are offering $25 lunch and $40 dinner menus. At Planet Word, guests can upgrade to a $55 dinner.
Imperfecto
1124 23rd St., NW
A $75 prix fixe dinner menu is available at this Latin/Mediterranean dining room until Sunday, August 25th.
Jaleo
480 Seventh St., NW
Until Sunday, August 25th, grab a $25 lunch or $40 dinner fromJosé Andrés’s Penn Quarter tapas house.
Joy by Seven Reasons
5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase
Have a three-course brunch ($35) or a four-course dinner ($55) at this mod-Latin spot through Sunday, August 25th.
La Collina
747 C St., SE
Through Saturday, August 24th, you can order a three-course Italian dinner for $40 per person.
Lia’s
4435 Willard Ave., Chevy Chase
Chef Geoff’s Friendship Heights sibling is serving its Restaurant Week special until Sunday, August 25th. Order three full-size courses from its full menu for $40 at dinner or $35 at lunch or brunch.
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Try three courses of American fare ($24 for lunch or $40 for dinner) until Sunday, August 25th.
Lucy
1350 Florida Ave., NW
This Italian spot off 14th Street is celebrating Summer Restaurant Week until Labor Day. For $55, you can get three courses from the regular menu, along with a house drink.
Lulu’s Winegarden
1940 11th St., NW
This indoor/outdoor Shaw hangout has Restaurant Week specials running through Sunday, August 25th. Try brunch for $25, dinner for $40, or a “fancy dinner” for two for $110.
Lyon Hall
1300 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington
Grab a $25 lunch or $55 dinner at this Arlington brasserie through Sunday, August 25th.
Mallard
1337 14th St., NW
This upscale Southern newcomer in Logan Circle is extending its $55 dinner offer until Sunday, August 25th.
Meli
1630 Columbia Rd., NW
Through Saturday, August 24th, try a $55 three-course Mediterranean menu at this Adams Morgan mezze spot.
Michele’s
1201 K St., NW
The Eaton hotel’s in-house restaurant is extending its Restaurant Week offerings until Sunday, August 25th. Its menus are $35 for lunch or $55 for dinner.
Moon Rabbit
927 F St., NW
Kevin Tien’s buzzy Vietnamese restaurant is extending its $65 Restaurant Week menu until Saturday, August 24th.
Nama
465 K St., NW
You can keep ordering the $40 special at this Mount Vernon Triangle sushi bar until Sunday, August 25th.
New Heights
2317 Calvert St., NW
For the entire month of August, you can choose between two dinner menus at this Woodley Park restaurant—$40 or $55 per person.
Nina May
1337 11th St., NW
This New American dining room is offering dinner ($55) and brunch ($35) menus until Sunday, August 25th.
Ometeo
1640 Capital One Dr., N., Tysons
A three-course Tex-Mex lineup ($35 for lunch and brunch; $40 or $55 for dinner) is available here until Saturday, August 24th.
Opal
5534 Connecticut Ave., NW
This farm-to-table restaurant in Chevy Chase is offering a $55 dinner menu and a $35 brunch menu until Sunday, August 25th.
Oyamel
401 Seventh St., NW
Try three courses of Mexican fare ($25 for lunch, $40 for dinner) at this Penn Quarter restaurant from José Andrés—it’s extending through Sunday, August 25th.
Pisco y Nazca
1823 L St., NW
Through Sunday, August 25th, get Peruvian menus at $25 for lunch, $40 or $65 at dinner, and $35 at brunch.
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St., NW
Order the $40 dinner menu at this chic hangout through Sunday, August 25th.
Sabores
2401 Columbia Pike., Arlington
Head to this Arlington tapas bar for $25 lunch and $40 dinner specials through Sunday, August 25th.
The Saga
1190 22nd St., NW
This Spanish-inspired spot from the Seven Reasons Group will serve its $35 brunch and lunch menus and $65 dinner menu through Sunday, August 25th.
The Salt Line
79 Potomac Ave., SE; 7284 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Through Saturday, August 24th, this trio of seafood restaurants is offering $35 lunch and $55 dinner specials.
SER
1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington
Settle in for a Spanish three-course meal ($25 for lunch, $40 for dinner) at this Ballston restaurant through Monday, August 26th.
Seven Reasons
931 H St., NW
At this modern Latin restaurant from Enrique Limardo, you can try a $35 lunch menu or a $65 dinner menu until Sunday, August 25th.
Shilling Canning Company
360 Water St., SE
This Navy Yard locavore destination is extending its $35 brunch, $25 lunch (from pop-up Ampersandwich), and $65 dinner menu until Sunday, August 25th.
St. James
2017 14th St., NW
Dig into a three courses of Caribbean fare ($35 for lunch, $55 for dinner) through Sunday, August 25th.
Surreal
2117 Crystal Dr., Arlington
This leafy restaurant at National Landing has a $55 dinner menu available until Sunday, August 25th.
Taberna Del Alabardero
1776 I St., NW
Order three courses off the regular menu at this long-running Spanish dining room ($25 at lunch or $40 at dinner), until Sunday, August 25th.
Taqueria Xochi
924 U St., NW
This U Street taqueria has a takeout-friendly $40 meal until Sunday, August 25th.
Tonari
707 Sixth St., NW
Try a $55 five-course dinner menu from this Japanese-Italian restaurant through Sunday, August 25th.