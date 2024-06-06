11 Pride Month Celebrations Around the DC Area

Nationals Night Out

June 6 location_on Nationals Park language Website

Here’s a guide to all things Pride month around DC. You can celebrate at a new play at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, a pet-friendly Pride brunch, and at one—or all—of Capital Pride’s energy-packed events.

Receive a Nationals Night Out wearable flag, and cheer on our home team as they play against the Atlanta Braves on one of the biggest Pride nights in baseball. This special evening in local sports has been running for 19 years; ticket proceeds help support Team DC, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ participation in sports. ($19+).



Rose: You Are Who You Eat

through June 23 location_on Penn Quarter language Website

Woolly Mammoth Theatre’s Rose: You Are Who You Eat features gender-themed storytelling and wordplay based on a true story. The humorous and heartfelt production is a musical tribute to Rose, the twin sister who was consumed in the womb by main character John Jarboe ($5+ pay-what-you-can tickets available).



Capital Pride

June 8-9 location_on Downtown, Logan Circle, and Dupont language Website

The Capital Pride Parade will take to the streets on June 8 in support of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, and the new route begins at the intersection of 14th and T streets, NW. The outdoor festivities also include food trucks, vendors, and a music block party on 17th Street. The following day will bring the massive Pride Festival downtown along Pennsylvania Avenue and the Capital Pride Concert featuring live entertainment across three stages with music from stars such as Ava Max and Billy Porter. Plus, there are more than 300 exhibitors, bites, beverages, and a sunset dance party (free).



Pride on the Pier

June 8 location_on Wharf language Website

If you are looking for a less-crowded alternative to Pride festivities, then visit Pride on the Pier at the Wharf. The fifth annual event includes a drag show, live music by DJs Honey and Heat, a screening of the Pride Parade, and a fireworks finale over the waterfront (free).



DC Dyke March

June 7 location_on Lafayette Square language Website

The community-run DC Dyke March is organizing a rally at historic Lafayette Square. All are welcome to stand in solidarity in the spirit of this year’s theme: Dykes Against Ge(NO)cide (free).



Drag Bingo Brunch

June 9 location_on Navy Yard language Website

This guacamole and taco brunch at Agua 301 comes with an extra side of Pride-themed entertainment. Brunch foodies can compete in a game of bingo while watching drag performances and grooving to spins from DJ Moo-Moo ($20).



Takoma Pride Day

June 9 location_on Takoma Park language Website

Takoma Pride Day invites all ages to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at a colorful street fair and Kids Pride Parade. The fun day offers face painting, chalk art, food vendors, and an appearance from drag queen Tara Hoot (free).

Pride Paw-rade Brunch

June 9 location_on The Darcy Hotel language Website

Here’s a fun way to get your furry friends involved in Pride commemorations. You and your pup can enjoy a 3-course prix-fixe menu with mimosas at Gerrard Street Kitchen’s rainbow-decorated outdoor patio. Dress your pets in their best Pride outfits for a parade and costume contest around the hotel’s driveway and lobby; winners can clinch an overnight staycation at The Darcy Hotel ($25+).



Live Tour: Over the Rainbow

June 16 location_on Farragut Square language Website

If you’re looking to add local history to your June calendar, then this guided walking tour is a cool option. A Tour Of Her Own will take guests on a feminist history journey through a queer lens to learn about historic civil rights activists, First Ladies, and gender equality advocates that made an impact in DC ($40).



Out & About Festival

June 22 location_on Wolf Trap language Website

Live out loud at the Out & About Festival in celebration of Pride Month. The event will spotlight LGBTQ+ artists and allies featuring headliner and Grammy winner Brittany Howard, indie singer Jenny Lewis, vocalist icon Kim Gordon, pop group Lawrence, and other musicians at Wolf Trap’s charming outdoor amphitheater. There’s a kid-friendly concert, too ($49+ for festival tickets, $12 for children’s shows).



Lavender Con

June 29-30 location_on National Press Club language Website

Find a new read at Lavender Con, a book festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ authors and stories. The event is presented by DC’s all-queer independent bookstore Little District Books and features book signings from writers like Aaron Aceves, Suzie Clark, and Lauren R. Taylor. Readers can sit in on author panels that touch on the topics of representation, romance, horror, and fantasy in writing. ($35+).

Join the conversation!