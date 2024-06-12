The US Botanic Garden Is Joining This Summer’s After-Hours Trend

Taking its cue from the lengthening summer sun, the US Botanic Garden is offering extended hours on the third Thursday of June, July, and August for the first time. On June 20, July 18, and August 15, all areas of the gardens—yes, including the lush indoor conservatory—will stay open until 8 p.m., in part as an effort to increase access to locals who don’t clock out until 5 p.m.

“We wanted to try offering some additional opportunities for locals to enjoy the Garden in addition to our regular hours,” Devin Dotson, a communication specialist for the gardens, told Washingtonian over email. “People always ask for more opening hours. It’s a good challenge that people want more!”

The Botanic Garden joins a handful of other museums and galleries that have been offering after-hours events as of late, turning otherwise ordinary weekday nights into romantic evenings with world class art, artifacts, or in this case, exotic plants. Considered the longest continuously-running facility of its kind in the country, the Botanic Garden has more than 44,000 plants in its collection, including rare orchids, cacti, tropical palms, and fruit trees. Until August 1, you can also visit the exhibit, “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World,” which highlights innovations that have made agriculture more sustainable.

Paired with each golden hour evening will be botanical mocktails, lemonade, and snacks for purchase from Vintage Views bar. Next Thursday, June 20, will also offer treats from Jarabe Gourmet Pops for purchase.