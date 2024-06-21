Real Estate

3 Great Open Houses to See This Weekend 

A sunny Capitol Hill condo, a cabin-style home in Clifton, and a Rockville house with a pool.

Photograph Courtesy of KW Metro Center and BTW Images.

Looking for indoor activities this weekend to beat the heat? Consider visiting a local open house. Here are three we have on our radar:

A Capitol Hill Condo

Photograph courtesy of Redfin.
Photograph courtesy of Redfin.
Photograph courtesy of Redfin.
Photograph courtesy of Redfin.

Price: $540,000

Where: 1209 G St SE #11

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1

Listing Agent: Rob Wittman, Redfin

Open house: June 23, 1-3 PM

Multiple eight-foot windows let in natural light throughout this Southeast DC condo. The open-concept space includes a modern kitchen with a peninsula, in-unit laundry, and ample storage space. Nearby, you can visit Eastern Market or the Anacostia Riverwalk trail. Residents can also access a shared rooftop with views of the Capitol Rotunda and the Washington Monument.

 

A Chalet-Style House in Clifton

Photograph Courtesy of KW Metro Center and BTW Images.
Photograph Courtesy of KW Metro Center and BTW Images.
Photograph Courtesy of KW Metro Center and BTW Images.
Photograph Courtesy of KW Metro Center and BTW Images.

Price: $989,500

Where: 12048 Winding Creek Court, Clifton

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/5.5

Lot Size: 5.07 acre

Listing Agent: Jennifir Birtwhistle, KW Metro Center

Open House: June 23, 1-3 PM

This log-cabin-style house sits on just over five acres of land. Inside, vaulted ceilings and detailed wooden fixtures give the home a naturalistic feel. The living room includes a gas fireplace, porch access, and windows with woodland views. Outside, you can access miles of forested walking trails that lead to Fountainhead Regional Park.

 

A Rockville Home With a Pool

Photograph courtesy of Realty ONE Group and Summertime Studios Real Estate Media.
Photograph courtesy of Realty ONE Group and Summertime Studios Real Estate Media.
Photograph courtesy of Realty ONE Group and Summertime Studios Real Estate Media.
Photograph courtesy of Realty ONE Group and Summertime Studios Real Estate Media.

Where: 4512 Morgal St., Rockville

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.23 acre

Listing Agent: Chantal Winstead, Realty ONE Group

Open House: June 22 and 23, 2-4 PM

This 1963 home in Maryland features many classic details, such as preserved hardwood flooring and a wood-burning fireplace with a hand-carved mantle. The updated kitchen includes granite countertops and a four-burner gas range with a griddle. In the landscaped backyard, there’s a pergola, a shed, and a heated pool.

