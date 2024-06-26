Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live in a reinvigorated Victorian-style townhouse filled with the perfect blend of historic charm and exquisite modern updates?
Quietly tucked away on a tree-lined street in Historic Mount Pleasant, this meticulously crafted six-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom residence spans over 4200 estimated square feet of living space.
Fully and thoughtfully renovated by its current owners, this one-of-a-kind residence overflows with eye-catching details including stunning hardwood floors, rich original millwork, four fireplaces, soaring ceilings, historic light fixtures, enormous closets, and airy windows. Create unforgettable memories in the grand main-level living spaces and host magazine-worthy dinner parties in the oversized dining room. Five large-scale bedrooms, light-filled offices, and well-appointed bathrooms adorn the upper two floors. Revel in unique details including the hotel-like primary bathroom with marble finishes, spacious back deck and balcony, separate garden-level apartment, bonus owner’s office or studio space, and private driveway parking for two cars.
Located in one of DC’s favorite neighborhoods, explore the “Village in the City” with local shopping, dining, the National Zoo, and Rock Creek Park moments away. Welcome to luxurious living in the Nation’s Capital. Listed by Megan Conway, Conway Group of Compass (Megan.Conway@compass.com, Mobile: 202-262-2815, Office: 301-298-1001)
Address: 1726 Lamont Street NW, Washington, DC 20010
Open House Saturday, June 29th, 1-3 PM.
Photos courtesy of Derek & Vee