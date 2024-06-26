Try These 13 Outdoor Workouts Around DC This Summer



Longer days. Warmer weather. If you’re sick of the gym or being cooped up in a fitness studio, summer is the perfect time to try an outdoor workout—just be sure to pack a water bottle, and mind your, uh, electrolytes.

Here are 13 places around the area where you can exercise in the fresh air:

National Harbor

165 Waterfront St. National Harbor, MD

From now until September 30, you can work out by the water during National Harbor’s summer fitness series. On a weekly basis, there are yoga, dance cardio, and agility classes, as well as monthly classes specifically designed for those 55 and older.

Free, no reservation required.

Fitness at the Fountain

1601 Crystal Dr., Arlington

On Monday evenings, National Landing hosts a varied lineup of fitness classes at the Crystal City Water Park. You can try out Zumba, kickboxing, and more until August 26.

Free, reservation required.

Yoga in Triangle Park

1999 Q St., NW

Hit a sun salutation pose under the sunrise in Triangle Park. Dupont Circle BID hosts free yoga classes every Friday at 7 AM in Triangle throughout the year.

Free, no registration required. Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Fitness at Union Market

1325 5th St., NE

To celebrate summer, Union Market is opening up its outdoor plaza for fitness classes. You can try a signature workout with the founders of DC’s Alchemy fitness studio on Saturday, June 29 at 10 AM, or join community yoga classes on June 28, July 2, and July 5.

Free, no reservation required.

Zumba at the Boro

8350 Broad St., Tysons

Dance up a sweat during this summer’s Zumba series at The Boro in Tysons Corner. July classes are full, but there are still spots available for August and early September.

Free, reservation required.

Summer Sweat Series in NoVA

2910 District Avenue, Fairfax; 11900 Market St., Reston

The national fitness chain Lululemon is hosting a full lineup of classes outside its Northern Virginia locations this summer. In the Mosaic District, you can join yoga or mindfulness classes on Tuesdays, and various strength-based classes on Wednesdays. In Reston, you can find classes like kickboxing or pilates every other Monday.

Free, reservation required.

Cool Yoga Del Ray

900 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Local instructor Maureen Clyne hosts this weekly yoga series in the parking lot of Alexandria’s Wellness Junction. Classes are available every Wednesday through August 21. Stay after class for their weekly afterparty, where participants can cool off with frozen treats.

Free, no reservation required.

Freestyle Dansfit

16th St. & W St., NW

Instructor Gabriel Sanchez brings his unique style of dance cardio to venues across the District. This summer, you can find him leading a squad of dancers at outdoor classes in Meridian Hill Park. Check the website or Instagram for updated times and locations.

Free, donations welcome.

Capitol Hill Yoga

701 Pennsylvanian Ave., SE

Bring your yoga mat to Eastern Market Metro Park for a peaceful outdoor yoga session. This series will take place every Saturday at 10 AM through the end of September.

Free, no reservation required.

Yoga in the Parks

1322 Main Dr., NW

Local studio Yoga Heights hosts biweekly outdoor yoga sessions on the Great Lawn of this residential community. All classes are open to the public, and take place on Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings through September.

$5 payment onsite via cash or Venmo, depending on instructor.

Boot Camp with Jenny

Near 78 Potomac Ave., SE

Fitness instructor Jenny Harper hosts intensive “boot camps” outside of Nationals Park all year long. In these early morning programs, you’ll do push-ups, stair runs (Rocky-style), and more.

$40 per three-class session.

Cut Seven

1401 Swann St., NW

This local studio offers a full schedule of rigorous workouts centered on different parts of the body. At their outdoor gym near the 14th Street corridor, they’ve transformed a parking garage into a turf-covered outdoor fitness hub with classes happening daily.

$29 per class. Memberships and deals for first-timers available.

Flow Yoga

1733 16th St., NW

You can usually find Flow Yoga hosting Vinyasa classes inside their two Logan Circle studios, but about twice a month they bring the flow outdoors. On some Wednesdays at 6 PM and some Sundays at 9:30 AM, you can join a class on the pavilion of the historic Masonic Temple. Look for classes marked “Outdoors” on their schedule.

$30 per individual class, memberships and class packs available.