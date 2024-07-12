Real Estate

3 Great Open Houses to See This Weekend 

A Logan Circle condo, a Silver Spring house, and a rambler in Vienna

Photograph courtesy of Team Larson Realty.

Need something to do this weekend? Try touring some open houses. Here are a few we have on our radar:

 

Logan Circle Condo

Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Price: $499,000

Where: 1126 10th St., NW, #1

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1

Listing Agent: Lindsay Reishman, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: July 14, 5-6pm

This street-level condo in the Logan Circle neighborhood includes a private entrance and underground garage parking. Bay windows and hardwood floors open up the space. A den offers a multi-use area that could be a home office, exercise space, or gaming area. Blagden Alley, which is home to buzzy restaurants like Causa and Tiger Fork, is nearby.

 

Home in Silver Spring 

Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.

Price: $725,000

Where:  2508 Jennings Ct, Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3

Lot Size: 0.14 acre

Listing Agent: Patrick Grace, Long & Foster Realty

Open House: July 13 and 14, 1-3pm

This three-level home combines classic features (such as the central fireplace) with modern updates. The kitchen features an island, white quartz countertops, and a stainless steel stove with a range hood. A finished basement, sun room, and landscaped patio provide space for entertaining.

 

Vienna Rambler 

Photograph courtesy of Team Larson Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Team Larson Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Team Larson Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Team Larson Realty.

Price: $875,000

Where: 8537 Pepperdine Dr., Vienna

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.39 acre

Listing Agent: Laura Larson, Team Larson Realty

Open House: July 13th, 1-2pm

This sage-green house features bright, spacious living areas. Recent renovations include granite countertops, updated appliances, and new lighting throughout. Outside, there’s a screened-in porch, a deck, and a fenced-in backyard. The Dunn Loring Metro stop and Mosaic shopping center are a short drive away.

Omega Ilijevich
