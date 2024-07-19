3 Open Houses to See This Weekend 

Here are three eye-catching houses that you can tour this weekend:

A Bloomingdale Rowhouse

Price: $1,199,900

Where: 2014 N. Capitol St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

Lot size: 0.04 acre

Listing agent: Christopher Burns, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: July 21, 12-2 PM

Historic features—like exposed brick, bay windows, and custom wooden mantle pieces—give this 1909 home character. Other amenities include a full-size wine fridge, two balconies, and a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. The one-bedroom basement suite can be used for guests or short-term renters. Nearby, you’ll find Crispus Attucks Park and dining options such as Red Hen and Boundary Stone.

A Condo in Gaithersburg

Price: $464,900

Where: 584 Orchard Ridge Dr. #100, Gaithersburg

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Condo fees: $458/month

Listing agent: Eric Clash, VYBE Realty

Open House: July 20, 12-2 PM

This main-level Maryland condo features spacious living areas and modern details. In the living room, there’s a gas fireplace and green accent wall. The second floor features two bedrooms, a balcony, and an additional loft space for entertaining. Condo amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a gym/rec center.

A Reston Townhouse

Price: $724,900

Where: 11519 Hickory Cluster, Reston

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: 0.03 acre

Listing agent: Skylar Lambiase, eXp Realty

Open House: July 20, 11 AM-1 PM and July 21, 1-3 PM

This 1965 townhouse maintains its mid-century modern charm with restored wooden accent walls and open-riser staircases throughout. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light on all four levels. Outside, there’s a rooftop patio, a balcony, a carport, and a main-level deck with a pagoda.