MAP: How to Get Around DC During Benjamin Netanyahu’s Visit This Week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to arrive in DC this week to address Congress on Wednesday. With his visit comes a host of road closures, detours, parking restrictions, and demonstrations around the city, which will disrupt regular traffic. The Metropolitan Police Department recently released a traffic advisory for Netanyahu’s visit, which will be in effect through Saturday, July 27.

Throughout this week, traffic restrictions will vary depending on date and time, so it could get confusing trying to navigate the streets of DC, especially around the Capitol. These restrictions are also subject to change, so be sure to check DC Police Traffic on X for real-time traffic updates. To help, here’s a map and guide of all announced road closures, to give you a good idea of where to avoid and when:

Map

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Sunday, July 21, at 10 PM through Friday, July 26, 2024, at 6 AM:

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW, to South Potomac River Freeway

Virginia Avenue, NW, from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way (southbound lanes) from Virginia Avenue, NW, to F Street, NW

F Street, NW, from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW, to K Street, NW

2600 block of I Street, NW

The ramp to 27th Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

Around the Capitol, the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5 AM through 6 PM:

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

MPD also advises that due to First Amendment activity, the public should plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays in the area of the United States Capitol and the downtown corridor.

Detours

All traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue, NW, to Potomac River Freeway.

Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue, NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway.

All traffic from Ohio Drive, SW, will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 6 AM through Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 3 PM:

Virginia Avenue from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to K Street, NW

2600 block of I Street, NW

Around the Capitol, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5 AM through 6 PM:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between Independence Avenue and 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive, NW, between 3rd Street and 7th Street

Madison Drive, NW, between 3rd Street and 7th Street