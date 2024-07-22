Olympics 2024: These DC-Area Athletes Are Competing in Paris

The Olympics kick off in Paris on Friday, July 24, and the DC area is well represented on Team USA. Many are competing in swimming and track. Check out these athletes with local ties going for gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Swimming

Phoebe Bacon

The 21-year-old from Chevy Chase is competing in the 200-meter backstroke. This will be her second time competing at the Olympics. Bacon trained at Nation’s Capital Swim Club in Vienna and attended Stone Ridge in Bethesda.

Erin Gemmell

For her first Olympics, the 19-year-old from Potomac will compete in the 200-meter freestyle race as well as the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay team. She’ll be on the same relay team as Katie Ledecky, who Gemmell once dressed up as for Halloween. Gemell’s connection to her teammate goes even further: Her father, Bruce Gemmell, formerly coached Ledecky, and both athletes swam with Nation’s Capital and went to Stone Ridge.

Torri Huske

Huske won a silver medal in the 2020 Olympics as part of the 4 x 100-meter medley relay team, and this year she returns to compete in the 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter freestyle, and 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay. The 21-year-old attended Yorktown High School and swam with Arlington Aquatic Club until college.

Katie Ledecky

Hailed as one of the greatest swimmers of all time, the three-time Olympian from Bethesda has seven gold medals and three silver medals. This year, Ledecky will compete in the 800-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 1500-meter freestyle, and 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay. She swam with Nation’s Capital during high school and attended Stone Ridge. The swimmer is also a fan of the square slices at Maryland pizzeria Ledo’s Pizza.

Track and Field

Weini Kelati

Born in Eritrea, the 27-year-old sought asylum in the United States and attended Heritage High School in Leesburg, where she competed on the track team.

Noah Lyles

The 27-year-old attended Alexandria City High School, and he will compete in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4 x 100-meter relay races. Lyles won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Jaden Marchan

An incoming freshman at Georgetown University, 17-year-old Marchan will represent Trinidad and Tobago in the 4 x 400-meter relay race.

Masai Russell

The 24-year-old grew up in Potomac and attended Bullis. She is competing in the 100-meter hurdles.

Juliette Whittaker

The 20-year-old from Laurel will compete in the 800-meter race. She attended Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville. Her older sister, Isabella Whittaker, is in the relay pool for the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Quincy Wilson

This year, the 16-year-old track star and rising junior at Bullis became the youngest American male track qualifier ever. He’ll compete on the 4 x 400-meter relay team.

Field Hockey

Kelee Lepage

The 26-year-old is one of four University of Maryland alums competing on the Olympic women’s field hockey team this year.

Brooke DeBerdine

The 25-year-old was team captain of UMD’s Division One women’s field hockey team.

Emma DeBerdine

Brooke DeBerdine’s younger sister, 23-year-old Emma is a graduate student at UMD and was also team captain.

Leah Crouse

Originally from Virginia Beach, the 24-year-old attended UMD as a graduate student.

Fencing

Kat Holmes

The 30-year-old National Cathedral school alum is competing in her third Olympic games this year. She trains with the DC Fencers Club.

Hadley Husisian

Making her Olympic debut this year, the 20-year-old from Oakton trains with Elite Fencing Academy in Springfield and the DC Fencers Club and will make her Olympic debut this year.

Tatiana Nazlymov

The 19-year-old attended Georgetown Day School and trained at her family’s Bethesda club Nazlymov Fencing.

Soccer

Emily Fox

The 26-year-old from Ashburn attended Stone Bridge and plays as a right back.

Kevin Paredes

The 21-year-old forward from Loudoun County has played on Loudoun United FC and DC United.

Griffin Yow

Yow, a Clifton native, has a lot in common with Paredes: The winger is also 21 years old and a veteran of Loudoun United FC and DC United.

Wrestling

Aaron Brooks

A first-time Olympian, the 24-year-old wrestler attended North Hagerstown High School.

Helen Maroulis

The 32-year-old from Rockville competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. She became the first-ever US women’s wrestler to win gold at the Olympics in 2016. Maroulis attended Magruder High School in Rockville.

Kyle Snyder

An alum of Good Counsel high school, the 28-year-old wrestler from Silver Spring took home gold in 2016 and silver in 2020.

Rowing

Claire Collins

Returning for her second Olympics, the 27-year-old from McLean rowed for Washington Episcopal high school.

Christian Tabash

From Alexandria, the 25-year-old attended Gonzaga and rowed for all four years.

Artistic Gymnastics

Khoi Young

The 21-year-old attended Bowie High School and will serve as an alternate on the men’s artistic team.

Boxing

Jahmal Harvey

The 21-year-old from Oxon Hill attended Potomac High School and trains at the Oxon Hill Boxing gym with the same coach who introduced him to the sport at age 12. Harvey is competing in his first Olympics.

Triathlon

Kristen Kasper

The 32-year-old holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Georgetown and competed on the school’s cross-country team as a student, never competing in triathlons while in school.

Taylor Knibb

Originally from DC, the 26-year-old took home a silver medal in 2020 in the mixed relay. Knibb attended Sidwell Friends, where she ran on the cross-country team and swam with Nation’s Capital Swim. In high school, she was honored as the Washington DC Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year and named the DC State Athletic Association Runner of the Year. Knibb also qualified for the cycling team at the Olympics but dropped out to focus on the triathlon.

Diving

Greg Duncan

Competing in his first Olympics, 25-year-old Duncan from Oakton attended James Madison High School in Vienna.

Basketball

Kevin Durant

Durant is from Seat Pleasant in Prince George’s County and attended Montrose Christian for high school. The 35-year-old earned three gold medals in the last three Olympics.

Brianna Jones

The 27-year-old will play for Puerto Rico’s women’s basketball team. She transferred to Georgetown for her junior and senior years of college, also earning a master’s degree from the university.

Alyssa Thomas

The four-time WNBA All-Star attended UMD and played for the Division One Maryland Terrapins, holding the school’s all-time scoring record.