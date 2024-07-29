Happy Monday, DC!

July is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the summer fun is slowing down. You can sing-along to Green Day’s retro hits at Nationals Park, and watch some of the best tennis players compete at Mubadala Citi DC Open.



Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

July 29–August 4

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid. Some of the best rock groups from the ’80s and ’90s are teaming up. (Monday, $63+, Nationals Park) Otakon. The convention—which is devoted to all sorts of Asian pop culture—celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend. Fans of anime, video games, movies, and manga will flock to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center dressed in their best cosplay to participate in fashion shows, costume contests, panel discussions, dance parties, and other activities. (Friday–Sunday, $40+, Mount Vernon Square) Mubadala Citi DC Open. DC’s annual showcase for international tennis talent continues this week with food and drink activations, fan giveaways, player meet and greets, mic’d competitors, and much more fun. Mubadala Citi DC Open invites top players such as Frances Tiafoe, Reilly Opelka, and Madison Keys to face off at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. In addition to the tournament games, fans can savor bites from places like Ice Cream Jubilee, Taco Bamba, and Dukes’ Grocery, and sip drinks in the DeLeón Tequila Lounge. (Through August 4, $22+, Rock Creek Park) Ice Spice. Breakout rapper Ice Spice is on a world tour to promote her new album, Y2K!. The “In Ha Mood” artist is sure to get the party started with her cool and sensual rhymes at the Anthem. Fans of her music can expect to hear old and new songs from her repertoire, and see performances from rapper Cash Cobain and producer RiotUSA. (Tuesday, $59+, the Anthem) “Back to the Future: The Musical.” This musical brings your favorite scenes from the movie to life on stage. (Through August 11, $39+, Kennedy Center) Peach Fuzztival. Go peach picking with your little ones at Great Country Farms. The entire family can participate in a peach-eating contest, a peach-pit-spitting contest, bingo, water games, live music, and more. There’s peach hard cider for adults, too. (Saturday–Sunday, $14 for adults, $12 for children, peaches are sold separately)

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Fiesta Asia Silver Spring highlights the traditions and cultures of Asia. (Saturday, free, Silver Spring)

Theater and shows:

It’s your last chance to see Julia Masli’s newest comedy show at Woolly Mammoth Theatre. (Closes Sun, $43+, Penn Quarter)

Jazz vocalist Awa Sal Secka pays homage to jazz greats such as Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington at Signature Theatre. (Closes Sunday, $46, Arlington)

Ellen DeGeneres performs Ellen’s Last Stand… Up at DAR Constitution Hall. (Tuesday, $62+, downtown)

Dan Black, Nicole Byer, Neil Casey, and other comics share monologues at The Ultimate Improv Show. (Tuesday through August 11, $40+, Kennedy Center).

New York Circus Project’s production of Hamlet brings aerial stunts and theatrics to Dock 5 at Union Market. (Wednesday through August 11, $49, Union Market)

Get tickets to Nine—a musical adaptation of the film 8½. (Friday through August 11, $59+, Kennedy Center).

Comedian Jordan Klepper arrives at the Kennedy Center. (Saturday, $39+, Kennedy Center)

Music and concerts:

Vocal group Il Divo sings at Warner Theatre. (Tuesday, $20+, Downtown)

Enjoy the songs of the late Bill Withers at this Blues Alley tribute. (Tuesday, $30, Georgetown)

Americana group 19th Street Band plays at Flower Urban Park. (Thursday, free, Silver Spring)

Rapper French Montana makes a tour stop in DC. (Friday, $20+, Silver Spring)

Perform your favorite song with live music from the 24K Event Band at karaoke night. (Saturday, free, the Wharf).

Exercise and wellness:

Relax and meditate with Mind Your Body Oasis at Water Park. (Monday, free, Arlington)

Practice your square dancing at Georgetown Waterfront Park. (Tuesday, free, Georgetown)

Take a yoga class inside of a peaceful Japanese Tea House. (Saturday, $14, Wheaton)

Bites and beverages:

The Eastern celebrates its five-year anniversary with a birthday happy hour and special guest appearances. (Tuesday, free, Eastern Market)

Show your patriotic spirit in red, white, and blue while sipping unlimited tastes of beer, wine, and seltzers at the All American Beer Fest. (Saturday, $50+, Southwest DC).

Celebrate the flavors of jollof rice at Jollof Festival DC. (Saturday, $15+, Northeast DC)

Plan ahead:

Jazz in the Garden has its final summer show next week; be sure to snag tickets this week when the lottery opens. (August 9, free, National Gallery of Art)

Things to do with kids:

It’s the last chance to take a Dino safari adventure through more than 70 life-size animated animals and lighting sculptures. (Closes Sunday, free for ages 3 and under, $20+ for adults, Bethesda)

Harry Potter-themed activations and activities from face painting to balloon twisters are featured at the Nationals’ Harry Potter Day. (Saturday, $19+, Nationals Park).

