Located in historic Woodley Park, this absolutely glorious 1910, 4 Level extra-wide semi-detached “Wardman” offers gracious entertaining spaces and all the charm of yesteryear. Designed by A.H. Sonnemann and built by the Kennedy Brothers, this finely crafted townhome boasts soaring ceilings, warm wood floors, a grand Entrance Foyer, elegant Living Room with wood-burning fireplace, banquet-size Formal Dining Room, first floor Den, exceptional Primary Suite with Library and wood-burning fireplace, five additional Bedrooms, In-Law Suite, three Porches, Garage and MORE!
An oasis in the city, close to fine schools, including but not limited to; Oyster Adams Bi-Lingual Elementary, Maret, Washington International School and more. PLUS near all the shops, restaurants of Woodley Park, the National Zoo and Rock Creek Park and of course, METRO!! Come make this dazzling home yours!
Address: 2614 Woodley Place NW, Washington, DC 20008
Offered: $1,849,000
OPEN SUN 8/4 2-4 PM
