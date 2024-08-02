An F1 Arcade Is Heading to Union Market District. Vroom Vroom!

While there’s no Formula 1 race in Washington, local racing fans will soon have an opportunity to experience the next-best thing: F1 Arcade, a socializing and virtual racing space opening at Union Market District on October 13.

DC’s F1 Arcade will be the fourth of its kind: the first opened in London in 2022, followed by two others in Birmingham and Boston. Washington’s venue will be the largest yet, decorated with F1 circuit-shaped ceiling chandeliers, neon fixtures, racing motifs, and outfitted with a 42-foot bar serving racing-themed cocktails and non-alcoholic options dubbed “designated drivers.”

Of course, the highlight of the arcade will be 83 racing simulators, which attempt to offer a realistic racing experience.

“You feel the vibration of the car, when you hit go, you’re feeling the poles, you’re neck and neck with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton taking the corner,” says Jon Gardner, US President of F1 Arcade.

Customers will be able to compete individually with the head-to-head game mode or in teams of up to six. Five different skill levels will be available, ranging from rookie to elite—something Gardner’s team hopes will help attract a broad range of customers.

“There’s only 20 drivers a year that get to drive in an F1 race,” he says. “On top of that, only 1 percent of the entire population will get to experience or go to an F1 race in their lifetime. So we try to recreate that thrill and glamor of F1 and bring that to the masses.”

Beyond racing competitions and watch parties for motor enthusiasts, the arcade hopes to draw non-fans with live DJs, trivia, and an international dining menu. As for the possibility of a guest appearance by an F1 driver? There’s no promises, but Gardner says he’s hopeful.

Reservations for F1 Arcade DC will open in September.