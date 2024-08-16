Virginia
1
Where: Great Falls.
Bought by: Brian Jung, investor and cryptocurrency influencer.
Listed: $4,795,000.
Sold: $4,750,000.
Days on market: 10.
Style: Transitional.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with a sauna, a heated saltwater pool and spa, and 2,000 square feet of patio and screened porch.
2
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Rajeev Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Cvent.
Listed: $4,975,000.
Sold: $4,650,000.
Days on market: 213.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with a two-story foyer, a wine cellar, a fitness room, a swimming pool, and a four-car garage.
3
Where: Reston.
Bought by: Arthur C. Brooks, Atlantic columnist and author.
Listed: $3,275,000.
Sold: $3,275,000.
Days on market: 21.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with four fireplaces, a professional-grade gym, a pet shower, a guest suite, an outdoor living room and kitchen, a saltwater pool, a spa, and a fire pit.
DC
4
Where: Forest Hills.
Bought by: Anthony Cruz, an attorney-adviser at the State Department’s Office of the Legal Adviser, and Manu Gayatrinath, a partner at Latham & Watkins.
Listed: $7,975,000.
Sold: $7,975,000.
Days on market: 87.
Style: Transitional.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with a theater, fitness room, guest suite, winetasting and cigar room, heated saltwater pool, and outdoor kitchen/dining area.
5
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: William Lewis, publisher and CEO of the Washington Post, and Rebecca Lewis.
Listed: $7,450,000.
Sold: $7,200,000.
Days on market: 37.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with high ceilings, a loft, and expansive front and back lawns.
Maryland
6
Where: Bethesda.
Sold by: Thomas R. Kuhn, former president and CEO of Edison Electric Institute, and Wendy Kuhn.
Listed: $3,750,000.
Sold: $3,475,000.
Days on market: 225.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half bathrooms on three acres, with a grand foyer, a two-story conservatory, a home theater, a gym, a game room, a sport court, and two garages.
7
Where: Potomac.
Bought by: Douglass Vashon Thornell, CEO of SKDK, and Katarina Korec Thornell, program and project manager at the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Listed: $3,200,000.
Sold: $2,950,000.
Days on market: 18.
Style: Cape Cod.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms; a covered porch with an outdoor TV; and a pool, fountain, greenhouse, and carriage house, all on three acres.
Sales information provided by Bright MLS.
This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.