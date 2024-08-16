Virginia

1

Where: Great Falls.

Bought by: Brian Jung, investor and crypto­currency influencer.

Listed: $4,795,000.

Sold: $4,750,000.

Days on market: 10.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with a sauna, a heated saltwater pool and spa, and 2,000 square feet of patio and screened porch.

2

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Rajeev Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Cvent.

Listed: $4,975,000.

Sold: $4,650,000.

Days on market: 213.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with a two-story foyer, a wine cellar, a fitness room, a swimming pool, and a four-car garage.

3

Where: Reston.

Bought by: Arthur C. Brooks, Atlantic columnist and author.

Listed: $3,275,000.

Sold: $3,275,000.

Days on market: 21.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with four fireplaces, a professional-grade gym, a pet shower, a guest suite, an outdoor living room and kitchen, a saltwater pool, a spa, and a fire pit.

DC

4

Where: Forest Hills.

Bought by: Anthony Cruz, an attorney-adviser at the State Department’s Office of the Legal Adviser, and Manu Gayatrinath, a partner at Latham & Watkins.

Listed: $7,975,000.

Sold: $7,975,000.

Days on market: 87.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with a theater, fitness room, guest suite, winetasting and cigar room, heated saltwater pool, and outdoor kitchen/dining area.

5

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: William Lewis, publisher and CEO of the Washington Post, and Rebecca Lewis.

Listed: $7,450,000.

Sold: $7,200,000.

Days on market: 37.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with high ceilings, a loft, and expansive front and back lawns.

Maryland

6

Where: Bethesda.

Sold by: Thomas R. Kuhn, former president and CEO of Edison Electric Institute, and Wendy Kuhn.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $3,475,000.

Days on market: 225.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half bathrooms on three acres, with a grand foyer, a two-story conservatory, a home theater, a gym, a game room, a sport court, and two garages.

7

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Douglass Vashon Thornell, CEO of SKDK, and Katarina Korec Thornell, program and project manager at the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Listed: $3,200,000.

Sold: $2,950,000.

Days on market: 18.

Style: Cape Cod.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms; a covered porch with an outdoor TV; and a pool, fountain, greenhouse, and carriage house, all on three acres.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.