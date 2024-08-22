Five Events We’re Excited for at This Year’s National Book Festival

Each year, the National Book Festival gathers dozens of high profile authors for free readings, discussions, and signings. The event, held by the Library of Congress, takes place this Saturday, August 24 at downtown’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center and runs from 9 AM to 8 PM, with doors set to open at 8:30 AM. Here are some of the programs we’re excited to check out:

The prolific James Patterson is perhaps best known for his murder mysteries and thrillers (Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider). But in his 2024 foray into nonfiction, The Secret Lives of Librarians and Booksellers, Patterson tackles the book industry itself. In this conversation with billionaire (and newly-minted Baltimore Orioles owner) David Rubenstein, Patterson will discuss the stories of these workers who aim to spread the joy of reading at a time when libraries are increasingly facing political censorship. The event starts at 9:30 AM, with a book signing at 10:30.

Longtime sitcom actor Max Greenfield (aka Schmidt from New Girl) also writes children’s books and his latest, Good Night Thoughts, is geared towards kids with bedtime anxiety. Greenfield will be in discussion with Chasten Buttigieg, the former First Gentleman of South Bend, Indiana and a published author himself, beginning at 12:45 PM. A book signing to follow at 1:45.

Daytime TV fixture Tamron Hall, along with co-author and culinary producer Lish Steiling, will discuss their new cookbook A Confident Cook at 4:15 PM. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will moderate, and a signing with Hall and Steiling will follow at 5:30.

Ring in the 40th birthday of Cisneros’s classic coming-of-age novel with the author herself. The tale of a Hispanic girl growing up in Chicago is taught in classrooms nationwide, and Cisneros will discuss the impact and legacy of her work with NPR Wild Card host Rachel Martin beginning at 1:50 PM. A book signing with Cisneros will follow at 3.

Gen Z and YA readers, this might be the event for you. Paolini, author of the hit dragon fantasy Inheritance series—or most familiarly, the Eragon books—is back with a spin-off that focuses on the titular dragon rider’s half-brother. If you want an autographed copy, arrive before the talk: Paolini’s book signing is at 4:15 PM, and his discussion follows at 6:50.