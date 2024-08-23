How to Celebrate National Dog Day Around DC

National Dog Day is August 26, which falls on a Monday this year, and while many local establishments are holding events on the exact day, there’s also an array of events being held this weekend. Here’s a look at some of the options:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Parachute

1707 14th St., NW

If you’re obsessed with immortalizing your dog, this is the event for you. From 11 AM to 7 PM, DC-based illustrator Rachel Heiss will be painting watercolor pet portraits (they’re $45). The home goods store will also be providing summer refreshers, dog treats, and a free tote filled with various goodies (while supplies last).

The Darcy

1515 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This pet friendly hotel will be the site of a dog wedding, in partnership with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Two of their dogs (Terrie, a lab and shepherd mix, and Claudia, a lab retriever), will start their nuptials at 10 AM on the Gerrard Street Kitchen Patio. Dog owners and their companions are welcome to reserve brunch spots and see the happy couple bark “I do.” Doggy guests will get to enjoy brunch eats from the special Good Dog Menu.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Metrobar is holding its monthly yappy hour this Sunday from 1–4 PM. Stop by for a drink and some playtime with your dog at its outdoor patio.

Humane Rescue Alliance

2301 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE

This year, honor National Dog Day by bringing one home! The organization is setting up an adoption event from 12–3 PM, offering a 50 percent discount on adoption fees.

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

Le Clou at the Morrow Hotel

222 M St., NE

For pet-owners in NoMa, the Morrow Hotel is going all out with their dog friendly events at in-house restaurant Le Clou. From 4–7 PM, the brasserie will be hosting a yappy hour with a personalized paw-painting activity. Dog owners can enjoy Le Clou’s regular happy hour offerings and dogs can indulge in a puppuccino.

The Capital Wheel at National Harbor

141 American Way, Oxon Hill

On Monday, the Capital Wheel Ferris wheel will operate from 10 AM to 10 PM and dogs can enjoy a free ride with the purchase of one adult ticket. After that, the Flight Deck waterfront lounge opens at 4 PM for a dog day special: $6 beers and wines and plenty of treats for your furry friend.

Colby’s Dogcare & Spa

200 K St., NE, Unit 2

August might not be back-to-school month for dogs, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get in the spirit. Colby’s Dogcare & Spa are turning the store into a photo studio. You can schedule a time between 10 AM and 1 PM for a dog photoshoot, complete with that yearbook-blue backdrop. Colby’s regular daycare packages will still be available; they’re offering a 10 percent discount for National Dog Day.

Bark Social

Multiple locations

The bar for dog lovers is putting on a paw-print-ornament-making event. Drop by the Bethesda, Baltimore, or Alexandria locations on August 26 from 5–7 PM for an evening of drinks and arts and crafts.

Dogtopia

Multiple locations

Daycare Dogtopia is always looking for ways to celebrate your pups. For National Dog Day, its locations in Herndon, Woodbridge, Downtown DC, Navy Yard, and Tysons are organizing a summer party for dogs, supplemented with frozen treats.