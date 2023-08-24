13 Events for Celebrating National Dog Day Around DC

While we hardly need a reason to celebrate man’s best friend, this Saturday is offering one: it’s National Dog Day. In addition to taking your pup for a W-A-L-K at one of these area trails or spending a leisurely afternoon on a dog-friendly patio, here are some extra tail-wagging shenanigans happening around town this weekend:

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

From 4 to 6 PM, Arlington’s Ballston Quarter shopping center will host a “Dog Day of Summer” event. In addition to free food samples—including slices of Korean Beef Hotdog from Quarter Market’s Oh-K Dog—drinks, and dog-themed music, there will be caricature artists and a doggy photo booth. Or create your own “pawcasso” masterpiece with your pup’s paw prints on canvas. A doggy swimwear fashion show at 5:30 PM. will award $100 worth of gift cards to Quarter Market to the pup in the best “barkini.”

3210 Georgia Ave., NW

Bring your dog and join BarkFit, which specializes in workout classes for both humans and their canine companions, at District Dogs Training for a $15 yoga class on Saturday. The weekly class, which starts at 10:30 AM, allows you to move through poses—yes, including downward dog—alongside your pup, who is likely your best coach for living in the moment.

42615 Trade West Dr., #100, Sterling

Adoptable dogs from the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation will roam the floor at this 45-minute mixed-level yoga class starting at 9:30 AM inside Sterling’s Solace Brewing Company. Make sure to linger after class for 15 minutes of “snuggasana,” in which participants can cuddle and play with the pups. Hosted by the fundraising organization Doggy Noses & Yoga Poses, a portion of the event’s $40 tickets ($45 at the door) go toward the rescue foundation.

1707 14th St NW

Sure, your dog already takes up 90 percent of your camera roll, but for a complimentary professional portrait of your pup, head to the Logan Circle location of California-based home store Parachute. From 11 AM to 7 PM, a photographer will take pics of dogs and their human companions.

801 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

From 5 to 7 PM on Saturday and Sunday, Arlington’s Commentary Social House will host A Forever Home Rescue Foundation and Rural Dog Rescue League, respectively, for its two-day ‘Pups on The Patio’ adoption event. In addition to meeting potential family members, the event will feature a dog-friendly treat menu, including chicken strips and sweet potato bites, crafted by the Commentary’s chef Fran Ponte. Twenty percent of all food and drink proceeds will go toward the rescues. Tickets are “pay-what-you-can” donations.

141 American Way, Oxon Hill

From 10 AM to 10 PM, dogs can take a ride with their owners inside the climate-controlled gondolas on National Harbor’s Capital Wheel. Owners who donate a can or bag of dog food will receive $4 off their ticket price. Afterwards, enjoy an all-day “yappy hour,” which includes $6 beer and wine, at the Flight Deck waterfront lounge, located beneath the wheel. There will also be water and treats for the pups.

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria

Bring your own dog or meet adoptable pups from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria to Lost Boy Cider’s “Dog Days of Summer” event, which runs from 1 to 6 PM on Saturday. The cidery will have doggy vendors and a splash pad so your pup can cool off.

940 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

From 3 to 8 PM on Saturday, the beach-themed Hello Betty boat bar will invite dogs to its patio, where there will be live music, puppuccinos, and sangria pops for the humans.

529 E. Howell Ave, Alexandria

In honor of the day, Brewski’s Barkhaus will offer discounted day passes for $5 and free puppuccinos to those who swing by the Alexandria dog bar. Just note that dogs must be registered with proof of vaccinations prior to attending.

Multiple locations

Now, even your dog can get in on the pumpkin spice craze, which creeps earlier and earlier each year. In honor of National Dog Day, Krispy Kreme will release its box of doggie doughnuts, which include six different “pup’kin spice” flavored baked treats and will be available through August 31.

Busy all day Saturday? Here are a couple other doggy-themed events on Friday and Sunday:

935 Prose St, North Bethesda

On Sunday, Bark Social, Bethesda’s off-leash dog park and pub, will host a tie dye party from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. For $35, you’ll receive an apron, gloves, and professional dyes to tie dye your own t-shirt and a matching bandana for your dog.

7920 Jones Branch Dr., McLean

A puppy kissing booth, puppuccinos, and tennis balls await at the Hilton’s Härth restaurant, where you’ll also find discounted food and drink from 5 to 7 PM. on Friday.

1551 Trap Rd., Vienna

Hit the trails and meet other DC pups during this Sunday morning dog hike at Wolf Trap National Park. The meetup is part of hiking series called #TravelsWithOllie that started in 2018 in an effort to bring DC’s dog community together.