Where Kamala Harris Shops Around DC

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President, seems to enjoy exploring the DC area. Here are some spots the Howard grad has been to since she became Veep.

Fibre Space

In early 2021, Harris stopped by this Alexandria yarn store to show support for a woman-owned shop and for small businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic. The shop began selling pins depicting Harris with crochet materials, which have reportedly gotten a sales boost now that she’s the nominee.

Politics and Prose

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, paid a surprise visit to the Connecticut Avenue bookstore in 2022, browsing the shelves while her motorcade waited out back.

HR Records

Last May, Harris stopped by this Brightwood Park vinyl shop. She showed her purchases to reporters on the way out: records by Roy Ayers, Charles Mingus, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong. A photo of that visit recently went viral online.

Smize & Dream

One thing Harris is taking over as she transitions into presidential candidacy: her predecessor’s fondness for ice cream. In July, she went to Tyra Banks’s sweet-treat pop-up in Woodley Park.

This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.