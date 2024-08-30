3 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Here are some great homes in DC, Maryland, and Virginia that you can step into this weekend:

An Adams Morgan Condo

Price: $724,999

Where: 1700 Kalorama Rd., NW #207

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/2

Listing Agent: Nya Alemayhu, TTR Sotheby’s

Open house: Saturday, August 31, 11 AM-1 PM

High ceilings, barn doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows give this Adams Morgan loft an airy feel. Other unique features include floating bookshelves, a gas fireplace, and dual Juliet balconies. Building residents enjoy access to a shared rooftop space and covered garage parking. Meridian Hill Park and a Harris Teeter grocery store are steps away.

A Rockville Home with a Pond

Price: $760,000

Where: 13703 Dowlais Dr., Rockville

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: .27 acre

Listing Agent: Melanie Friedson, RLAH @Properties

Open House: Saturday, August 31, 11 AM-1 PM; Sunday, September 1, 1-3 PM

With a covered slate porch and three family rooms, this split-level home offers ample space for entertaining. The updated kitchen also features an open floor plan, wooden cabinets, and a quartz island. Outside, a newly-renovated deck overlooks a lower-level terrace and a pond with fountains and lights.

A Brick House in Fairfax

Price: $765,000

Where: 3506 Spring Lake Ter., Fairfax

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.28 acre

Listing Agent: Lori Boyle, Keller Williams Realty

Open House: Saturday, August 31, 1-4 PM

A red-brick facade, landscaped gardens, and stone patios give this three-level home in Virginia curb appeal. Inside, an updated kitchen with custom wooden cabinets leads into a spacious sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Nearby, you’ll find Van Dyck Park, Downtown Fairfax, and the City of Fairfax Regional Library.