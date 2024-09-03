41 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy September, DC!

Welcome back from the extended weekend. The highly-anticipated “Paris 1874” exhibit arrives at the National Gallery of Art this week, and Adams Morgan Day returns for a massive neighborhood party.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

September 3–September 8

“Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment.” Close out the summer at the National Gallery of Art’s much-anticipated “Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment” exhibit. To mark the 150th anniversary of the first impressionist exhibition, a collection of 130 works will give viewers an immersive look at the Parisian art scene of 1874. Artists in the show include Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and more. The exhibit will arrive in DC after its run at the Musée d’Orsay museum in Paris (Sun through January 19, 2025, free, but lines and virtual queues are expected, National Gallery of Art). Adams Morgan Day. For more than 45 years, Adams Morgan Day has filled the DC neighborhood—on and around 18th Street and Columbia Road—with live music, family entertainment, and art. Local eateries and bars will be serving discounted fare and refreshments, while the main performances take place at Kalorama Park and the Marie Reed Center (Sun, free, Adams Morgan). DC State Fair. Take the entire family to Franklin Park for outdoor fun and local showcases at this year’s DC State Fair. The 15th annual gathering hosts live demonstrations, food and art contests like “best biscuits” and “best nail art,” music, and vendor shopping (Sat, free, Downtown). Rosslyn Jazz Fest. The largest outdoor music festival in Arlington returns this week for its 32nd year. Gateway Park will be filled with the live rhythms and smooth sounds of contemporary jazz, including performances by locals such as DC vocalist Cecily, the increasingly popular Bomba Fusion band, and El Laberinto del Coco at Rosslyn Jazz Fest (Sat, free, Arlington). Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Here’s another chance to see music legend Bruce Springsteen live in concert in DC. After the Boss rocked Capital One Arena last year for nearly three hours, he’s returning for a rescheduled outdoor stadium concert at Nats Park. This show is a part of the 74-year-old singer’s international tour; he’s backed by pioneering musicians the E Street Band. The powerhouse collective has been performing full-throttle hits together since the ’70s, and they don’t seem to be slowing down (Sat, $149+, Nationals Park). The Comeuppance. Follow the story of friends reminiscing at their high school reunion in The Comeuppance—this new production is set in Prince George’s County—at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Sun through October 6, $35+, Penn Quarter). Takoma Park Folk Festival. For more than 40 years, this community showcase has been a treasure of the Takoma Park neighborhood. Neighbors can watch live music performances across six stages by local talents such as the Washington Balalaika Society Orchestra and folk guitarist Cody Summit. Festival-goers can also shop mixed-media and fine-arts crafts, and eat bites from food trucks (Sun, free, Takoma Park).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

A new installation, “Dvořák Dreams,” by Refik Anadol premieres at the Kennedy Center; opening night includes food trucks (Wed through September 24, free, Kennedy Center).

Sing karaoke, solve puzzles, and play word games after hours at Planet Word (Wed, free, Downtown).

Watch short films with fellow artists at Pixal Fest (Thurs, $25, Penn Quarter).

Get into the Homecoming spirit at the Phillips After 5 late-night party featuring yarn-making crafts, a marching band performance, and other fun (Thurs, $20, Dupont).

Experience live music, panel discussions, and film screenings at the DC Shorts International Film Festival (Thurs-Sun, $110 for all-access pass, Falls Church, Northeast DC).

Browse ceramics, pastels, prints, and other jury-selected artworks at Bethesda Row Arts Festival (Sat-Sun, free, Bethesda).

Community and heritage:

Authors Vanessa Lillie and Dr. Elizabeth Rule discuss the issue of missing Indigenous women (Fri, free, Kennedy Center).

Groove to ’80s and ’90s music at Back to the Yards’ neon dance party; there’s glitter tattoos and face painting, too (Fri, free, Navy Yard).

Take a guided walking tour through the historic Brookland neighborhood with Off the Mall Tours (Sun, $30, Brookland).

Theater and shows:

Music and concerts:

Exercise and wellness:

Meditate surrounded by nature at Fort Slocum Park with Rock Creek Conservancy and forest therapy guide Sarah DeWitt (Fri, free, Rock Creek Park).

Cruise by landmarks and monuments on a DC Bike Ride (Sat, $85+, Downtown).

Break a sweat in a Zumba class at Potomac Yard (Sun, free, Arlington).

Sports:

Play mini golf, power putt, and arcade games at the Legends & Legacy Celebration (Sat, free, Wharf).

Plan ahead:

National Gallery Nights returns on September 12 with a A Night in Paris art soirée. Be sure to snag a ticket before the lottery closes on Thursday (free, but registration required, National Gallery of Art).

Things to do with kids:

Kids can dance along to the Positive Vibrations Youth Steel Band, and see storybook character appearances at Mount Rainier Day Festival (Sat, free, Mount Rainier).

Hop around inside giant bounce houses this weekend at Bounce the City (Sat through September 29, $24+, Hanover).

