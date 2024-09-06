Preserving the Past: The Restoration of Cherry Walk

Cherry Walk is a beacon of American heritage and architectural grandeur in the serene Millers Tavern Rural Historic District. Built in 1781 for Carter Croxton, a notable figure from the Revolutionary War, this historic property has meticulously preserved the charm and significance of its origins. The main house, renowned for its exquisite Flemish bond brickwork and classic wood shake gambrel roof, provides a striking glimpse into the architectural tastes of the late 18th century Tidewater Cape. As you walk through the original doors, you will be transported back in time. Every step you take on the preserved floors and every touch of the original hardware, windows, and mantels will contribute to the experience.

A Blend of History and Modern Comfort

The current owners have undertaken a sensitive and monumental restoration in recent years, focusing on the main house, fencing, and lush gardens. This dedication to preservation is matched with modern comforts, such as the newly installed in-ground salt pool with its state-of-the-art salt system, offering a relaxing respite on hot summer days. The property does not just reside in history; it invites you to live it, enhanced with modern amenities that ensure comfort without compromising historical integrity. Nature and History Entwined

Cherry Walk is not only a home but a haven of natural beauty. The property spans over 95 acres of pristine farmland, including mature hardwoods and pine forests, providing sanctuary to diverse wildlife, including waterfowl, upland birds, and wild turkeys. The land is rich with water features, from natural streams winding through woodlands—complete with wood duck habitats—to a charming farm pond teeming with aquatic life. This harmonious blend of history and nature offers a rare insight into the pastoral life of the late 18th century, preserved for future generations to appreciate. A Rare Opportunity for Discerning Buyers

Cherry Walk presents a unique buying opportunity for those who seek not just a residence but a piece of American history. This turn-key oasis is perfect for the discerning buyer looking to own a historic property that has been renovated and restored to its former glory while seamlessly incorporating the needs of contemporary living. Located just minutes from wineries, medical facilities, antique shops, boutiques, fine dining, and historic sites, and conveniently near Richmond, Williamsburg, and Washington, D.C., Cherry Walk offers a lifestyle of unparalleled historical and natural richness. This historic estate invites you to become a part of its storied past and to write your chapter in its continuing legacy. Address: Cherry Walk, 2459 Dunbrooke Road | Tappahannock Contact:

Karin Andrews, Realtor

Certified Luxury Marketing Specialist

804.445.5500

karinandrews@srmfre.com

karinandrews-srmfre.com Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

441 W Duke of Gloucester Street, Williamsburg, VA 23235