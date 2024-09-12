8 Seriously Funny Comedians to See in the DC Area This Fall

Get ready for laughs all season long as both celebrity and rising-star comics tour Washington, DC this fall. These are a few notable jokesters coming to town:

DAR Constitution Hall | September 13-15

Comedian Kevin Hart is doing three stand-up shows at DAR Constitution Hall this week. The megastar is returning to DC after winning the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center earlier this year (Fri-Sun, $141+, Downtown).

Capital One Hall | September 16-17

In 2018, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby had viewers rolling with laughter with their Netflix comedy debut. Since then, they have recorded four Netflix specials, and are now touring the world on their latest standup show, Woof! ($39+).

Lincoln Theatre | September 20

Oscar- and Emmy-nominated comedian Kumail Nanjiani is Doing This Again. After taking a 10-year break from standup shows to star in films such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Migration, the Hollywood jokester is returning to the live stage ($39+, sold out, but tickets available via third-party sellers).

Wharf | September 27-29

Panels, networking, comedy classes, live music, and a ton of laughs are on the schedule for the second annual Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival. The comic showcase highlighting BIPOC performers brings star-studded actors and personalities such as comedian Deon Cole and Leslie Jones to the Wharf for three days of improv, workshops, standup shows, and more ($39+).

MGM National Harbor | October 18

Funny duo Steve Martin and Martin Short are still on The Dukes of Funnytown comedy trek. This fall, the comedy titans will bring a humorous Q&A-style conversation to MGM National Harbor that’s sure to keep the audience laughing ($235+).

MGM National Harbor | November 7-9

Comic icon Martin Lawrence has been entertaining crowds with roasts and jokes since the ’80s. After an eight-year standup hiatus, the superstar is back on tour with a message to his fans: “Y’all Know What It Is!” ($105+).

MGM National Harbor | November 22-23

Viral TikTok jester Matt Rife brings his biggest world tour to date to the DC area this fall. Admirers of Rife’s self-produced comedy shows can expect more of his quick wit and vulnerable humor at his sold-out show at MGM National Harbor dubbed ProbleMATTic ($473+ from third-party sellers).

Kennedy Center | November 22

Here’s a chance to cackle with two-time Emmy Award-winning comic, actress, and podcaster Sarah Silverman. Her signature silliness—and her latest special, Postmortem—arrives at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall this November ($44+).

