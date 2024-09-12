Welcome home to this Dupont Circle Grande Dame on one of the city’s favorite streets! This beautiful Victorian features spectacular original details and contemporary finishes.

With four levels and over 3000 square feet, prepared to be charmed by four bedrooms, four and a half baths, a lovely deck and garden that offers parking. There is a large lower level that comes with a Certificate of Occupancy. There is an additional family room on the top level that leads to a spacious top floor deck with gorgeous views of DC.

But it isn’t just for chic city living! Built circa 1900, the home offers a tremendous amount of 125 year old architectural razzle dazzle: Seven ornamental and working fireplaces, many with Eastlake influences and original tiles, a 6 foot foyer mirror, 10 ft. plus ceilings with crown moldings, pocket doors, a grand staircase complemented by stick and ball fretwork and ornately carved newel posts, original brass hardware and the list goes on. The Stately Lady on Swann Street is the hostess offering all: fab location, historical soul, and easy contemporary livability!

Address: 1758 Swann St. NW, Washington, DC 20009

