15 DC-Area Musicians to See Live This Fall

If your playlist is in need of a fall refresh, check out these 15 local artists who are playing shows at intimate venues around DC this fall.

Pop

For fans of: Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams

Loudoun County native Emma Rowley left the DC area for Nashville to study commercial music at Belmont University. In the years since, she’s honed an electrifying pop sound, releasing her first full-length album Orange in 2023. Her most recent release, a single called “Reunion,” delivers serious Taylor Swift energy. Listen to that and more as she returns to Virginia to play at Crossroads Music Festival on September 21.

For fans of: Omar Apollo, Bruno Mars

Born in the Philippines, Leif Jomuad—who performs as Leif—moved to Springfield as a child. Now he produces and makes music as a solo act, in addition to performing with Wrizzards (short for Washington Rizzards, naturally), a local supergroup spanning multiple genres. He sounds somewhat like a local Bruno Mars, with songs that span from upbeat pop material such as “Jealous” to nu-disco track “Lucid,” recorded with fellow Wrizzards member J Matty. Leif will be joined by two Colorado acts (Cameron Cade and Ego n Friends) at the Pocket on September 23.

For fans of: Adele, Jessie Ware

Josee Molavi recently returned from a tour celebrating her first album release, Break Your Heart til it Opens. She is bringing her soulful vocals, inspired by the blues and roots music she was raised on, to Songbyrd Music House’s Girlgenius Showcase on October 19. Other local women musicians performing in the show include Devonly, Ok Ivy, and Kind of Christine.

Indie and Rock

For fans of: Olivia Rodrigo, Japanese Breakfast

This four-piece band composed of DC natives Rachel Kline, Dan ABH, Connor White, and Abby Rasheed won the Wammie for Best Rock Group this year. In the past three months, they’ve released two EPs: Gloom Scroll, Vol. 2 and Take Me Out, a collaboration with fellow DC rock stars Pretty Bitter. Purveyors of fuzzy alt-rock and female-fronted bands can find the band at Comet Ping Pong on September 26, when they’ll open for dream pop band Why Bonnie.

For fans of: Le Tigre, Fugazi

These DC punks recently made it onto Pitchfork’s radar when the music publication reviewed their debut album Pink Balloons. Ekko Astral exudes femininity with a punkish sound and is recommended for fans of glitter, the macabre, and all things queer. They will be opening at Black Cat on September 27 for Bad Moves, who will be celebrating the release of their album Wearing Out the Refrain.

For fans of: Briston Maroney, Jack Antonoff and his musical universe

This DC-area indie darling played at the 9:30 Club for the first time last year, a milestone for many local acts. Since then, the University of Maryland graduate has put out a slew of singles leading up to his fourth release, an EP titled Attitude, dropping September 13. To celebrate Attitude, Jeff Draco will be headlining Union Stage on October 5.

Jazz and Reggae

For fans of: Shakira, Grupo Frontera

Immerse yourself in the sounds of local Hispanic-American musicians during this one-day festival at Songbyrd on September 14 from 3 PM to 11 PM. Headlining the event is Sie7e, a Grammy Award-winning musician who has been making energetic reggae in the District for nearly two decades. His 2023 release Origami holds onto those reggae roots while also evolving for the new landscape of popular Latin music, bringing an old school sound to a Bad Bunny-fied industry. At Distrito, he will be joined by Tres Minutos, Max Rosado, JChris, and cumbia-ska band Soroche, all representing their Hispanic heritage.

For fans of: A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul

Combining jazz and hip-hop with their classical musical training, Dupont Brass brings tubas into songs you’d never expect. The 10-piece band started out as Howard University students busking outside of Metro stations but has since played on the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage. They’ll be back outdoors for Unwine Festival in Upper Marlboro on September 28.

Hip Hop and R&B

For fans of: Lucki, Curren$y

DC art gallery Homme is hosting this District-born rapper on September 21 at their L Street location. Miles Ave, stylized as M!les Ave, will perform subdued, mellow hip-hop— the perfect pairing with a contemporary art setting.

For fans of: 21 Savage, Meek Mill

After releasing his 11th studio album Sonny 2 this past July, it’s safe to say that Charles Bowman, better known to the scene as Big Flock, has serious staying power in the local hip-hop community. Hear him at Union Stage on October 20.

For fans of: Ty Dolla $ign, Chase Atlantic

Hailing from Prince George’s County, this multi-instrumentalist grew up playing drums and singing in his church’s choir. Since then, he’s made a name for himself in the industry, collaborating with rapper 6LACK on a single, titled “Lately.” Derby is on tour with fellow R&B up-and-comer Byron Juane, and they are hitting the Pocket on November 21.

Electronica

For fans of: a good, sweaty rave

Sad you missed Moonrise this summer? Shrink the Baltimore EDM festival down into something a little more…well, pocket-sized at this show on September 26 at the Pocket. DC-area drum-and-bass artist Nedaj will play his energetic soundscapes alongside Brooklyn DJ Dazegxd and Baltimore-based Gum.mp3.

Country and Folk

For fans of: Sierra Ferrell, The Avett Brothers

Leave the city for a night of bluegrass and Americana on September 15 in the Red Barn at High Moon Sanctuary in Bluemont, Virginia. Shenandoah Valley natives Palmyra draw inspiration from the vastness of Appalachia, which is a perfect soundtrack for a cozy outdoor picnic show. The show is BYOB and BYO-picnic blanket.

For fans of: Frank Zappa, Trampled by Turtles

Jack Waugh is a professor by day (teaching jazz guitar at Towson University) and riffing musician by night. Well known for playing guitar outside Home Depot or at a strip mall, Waugh also coined the genre “jazz Americana fusion” with his project “Jack Waugh’s Americanaland.” Confused? See it for yourself at Rhizome on September 15.

For fans of: Zach Bryan, Shakey Graves

His show at Boundary Stone is sold out, but you can still enjoy the local folksy stylings of DC-born troubadour Eli Waltz and other country artists at Byrdland Records in NoMa, where he will be hosting a free vinyl listening party on September 29, the day after the show.