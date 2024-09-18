Here’s How You Can Play Pickleball on the National Mall

Pickleball on National Mall is back. After a successful debut last year, The Trust for the National Mall and Humana is sponsoring a National Mall of Pickleball event from September 27-29 featuring tournaments, local pros, clinics and pop-up courts for play—and this time around, two additional temporary courts are being added to the event’s location at the JFK Hockey Fields (1964 Independence Ave., SW).

Starting today at noon, you can go online to reserve a free hour of play on the courts. Registration is for individuals who will play in teams of doubles, and while you’re allowed to bring your own paddles and balls, gear will be available for free. You can also sign up for beginner, intermediate, and advanced clinics taught by the DC Pickleball Team.

In addition, the three-day event will feature special events including a DMV invitational featuring local pickleball leagues, student-alumni doubles matches from DC-area universities, and a media match (which team Washingtonian intends to win).

Spots for last year’s open play filled up in less than two minutes, according to The Trust for the National Mall. But if you don’t score a reservation, there’s still hope: in addition to the reserved court play and clinics, there will be dedicated courts for walk-ons, free lessons, and an open game of knock out at the end of each day.

See the full event schedule here.