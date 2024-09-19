12 Musicals and Plays to See in the DC Area This Fall

As Theatre Week begins this month, here’s a preview of some of the top productions you can see in the Washington, DC, area—not only during the multi-week commemoration, but through the rest of fall.

PLAYS

Synetic Theater | September 28-October 13

You may have seen Hamlet before, but have you ever witnessed the tragic tale without words? Synetic Theater takes a wordless swing at the haunting classic, for admirers to enjoy the old story in a new way ($35+).



Signature Theatre | through October 20

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by playwright Eboni Booth makes a local premiere at Signature Theatre this fall. The heartfelt and comedic production follows Kenneth—a man starting over after a job loss ($40+).

Woolly Mammoth Theatre | through October 6

Follow the story of friends reminiscing at their high school reunion in The Comeuppance—this new production is set in Prince George’s County—at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company ($35+).

Round House Theatre | through October 6

Part one of Mfoniso Udofia’s major nine-part Ufot Cycle is showing at Round House Theatre’s intimate venue. The production tells the story of Nigerian immigrants living in Texas during the ’70s. In addition to seeing the performance, theater-goers can catch pre- and post-production discussions with the directors and creative teams ($50+).

Folger Theatre | October 1-November 10

See a revival of one of Shakespeare’s most famous romances at the recently renovated Folger Shakespeare Library. In a historic theatre known for presenting the stories of the famed 17th-century playwright, this production reflects on how the classic tale of two star-crossed lovers translates to the present day ($20+).

Harman Hall | October 1-November 3

Matthew Broderick is the standout star in Babbitt. The political satire, based on the century-old novel by Sinclair Lewis, makes it way to DC after a Tony-winning premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego ($39+).

Arena Stage | October 18-November 24

Race, identity, and success are what Colombian-Puerto Rican laundromat owner Nelson Castro—played by Emmy Award-winner John Leguizamo— are juggling as he strives toward his future ($59+).

Arena Stage | October 31-December 15

Another world premiere makes its debut at Arena Stage this fall. Data—a new play by Matthew Libby—goes behind the tech scenes of Silicon Valley where thrilling secrets are uncovered. Opening night is already sold out so we recommend snagging a ticket for the run soon ($75+).

Studio Theatre | November 13-December 22

DC favorites Holly Twyford and Kate Eastwood Norris narrate a retro story about two women, friendship, and feminism ($55+).

Ford’s Theatre | November 21-December 31

Ring in holiday cheer at Ford’s Theatre’s seasonal tradition, A Christmas Carol. Music, joy, and a hint of misery follow the tale of grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Vocalist and actor Craig Wallace is back again this year to perform the role of Scrooge ($49+).

MUSICALS

National Center | November 12-December 1

Girl power, electrifying pop music, and bedazzled costumes transform the history of Henry VIII and his six wives into a concert-style musical ($79+).

Kennedy Center | December 17-January 5

This musical reimagines the timeless tell of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of the starring lady. The pop-infused musical creates a comedic and new beginning for Juliet beyond a life with Romeo ($45+).

